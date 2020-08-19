Wired earphones you can buy under Rs 500

Realme Buds Classic and Infinity Zip 20 (Source: Realme/Amazon)

We live in an era where almost every piece of technology we used is going wireless. From mouse, keyboard, music systems to phone chargers, earphones, there is a large variety of products available. Its been a few years since smartphone companies have started abandoning the good old 3.5mm jack and nowadays we rarely see one on flagship smartphones. Smartphone companies have also stopped including wired earphones in the package in order to promote their wireless earphones or truly wireless earbuds. However, demand for wired earphones still exists as most of the entry-level and mid-range smartphones sport the headphone jack.

Here’s a look at earphones below Rs 500

Honor AM115

Honor AM115 is a wired and a half in-ear earphone which don’t have earphone tips. You don’t need to keep track of the ear tips that users often lose while traveling or just lose them after keeping them in their pocket. It offers volume control and mic as well. They are currently available for Rs 379. However, the Honor AM115 is only available in white colour and the lack of ear tips may result in falling off the ears more often.

Honor ARM115 (Source: Amazon) Honor ARM115 (Source: Amazon)

Infinity Zip 20 and Infinity Zip 100

Infinity by JBL offers more punchy bass in their earphones. The entry-level Infinity Zip 20 earphones are good for those who listen to more EDM, Bollywood or Punjabi songs which sound better with more bass. They have an L-shaped connector. Infinity Zip 100 is a similar earphone but it has a tangle-free flat cable to save the customers from untangling the earphones before use almost every time. There are volume controls and mic available on both the earphones. Infinity Zip 20 and Zip 100 are currently available for Rs 359 and Rs 449. Not just black, there are other colour options available too but they cost more.

Infinity Zip 20 (Source: Amazon) Infinity Zip 20 (Source: Amazon)

Philips SHE3555BK

Philips earphones have been in the Indian market for a long time. The Philips SHE3555BK also offers punchy bass, something that is heavily focused on in this price range. They come with two rubber tips. It has a mic as well but no volume controls. The earphone is available for Rs 485. Other colour options cost more but the white one is available for Rs 499.

Philips SHE355BK (Source: Amazon) Philips SHE355BK (Source: Amazon)

Boat BassHeads 162

Like the name suggests Boat BassHeads focus mainly on bass with a 10mm driver. It comes with a braided tangle-free cable. It has a microphone as well but no volume controls. The connector on the earphone is L-shaped. It is available in blue and red colour options as well. It is available for Rs 399.

Boat Bassheads 162 (Source: Amazon) Boat Bassheads 162 (Source: Amazon)

Realme Buds Classic

Realme recently launched Realme Buds Classic entry-level wired earphones. The Buds Classic comes with a 14.2mm audio driver. It has a mic that lets you control music playback but not volume controls. Despite the half in-ear design, Realme claims that it sits well in the ear canal. It will be available for Rs 399.

(Source: Realme) (Source: Realme)

