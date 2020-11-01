5 audio deals you you can’t afford to miss today

Sony WH-1000XM3 and Jabra Elite 65T (File Photos)

The festive sale on various e-commerce websites has been on for a while. It can be a good time to buy premium products that broke the bank earlier but now are available at a reasonable price. Since most of us are consuming OTT content more than ever and in need of products that will soothe our work from home routine as well, here is a list of audio products that are currently available for a massive discount.

Jabra Elite 65T

This is one of the best deals available on truly wireless earphones available right now. At Rs 3,999 it is basically a steal deal despite the product being two-year-old. The earbuds come with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. It packs a battery life of up to 15 hours along with the charging case and up to five hours without it. It is a good fit for fitness enthusiasts as well because of its comfortable fit and an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. They feature a 4-microphone technology to ensure noise reduction and come with a single button on both the buds.

Jabra Elite 65T (File Photo) Jabra Elite 65T (File Photo)

Bose Companion 20 Multimedia speaker system

There are plenty of speaker systems available that you can connect with laptops and desktops. However, Bose Companion 20 is a better deal than most as it is currently priced at Rs 3,994 on the Croma store. The two silver speakers are easily portable and the sound output can fill a medium-sized room as well. The all-round control pod lets users mute the speakers with a single touch. There is also a headphone jack, a port for another source along with rotational volume control.

Sony WH-1000XM3

Sony WH-1000XM3’s design looks classy with the subtle use of brass visible on the headphone. The quick charge feature is a valuable add-on. With just 10 minutes of charge, it can give five hours and up to 30 hours on a full charge. The headphone is comfortable to wear despite weighing 430 grams. The sound is excellent whether you are watching a movie or listening to a song and noise cancellation is customisable as per the user’s needs. It also features touch controls to skip tracks, turn the volume up/down or activate Google Assistant. It is currently available for Rs 21,990 on Amazon whereas Rs 15,749 for the renewed version.

(Image: Shruti Dhapola) (Image: Shruti Dhapola)

AKG Pro K92

If you are looking to invest in an entry-level headphone at a reasonable price and you don’t necessarily need it to be wireless then the AKG Pro K92 surely punches above its weight. It is currently available for Rs 2,999 on Amazon and Flipkart. Some may like the black and gold design on the headphone as well. However, one disadvantage that the AKG Pro K92 has is that it weighs 544 grams.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Bose has been one of the top brands producing premium audio products. The noise cancellation is top-notch on the headphones and is currently available on Amazon in black and silver colours. Bose QuietComfort 35 II weighs just 235.87 grams and a good fit for long use. The Google Assistant can be turned on by a dedicated button on the left ear cup but you need to sync it with the Bose app first. You can even remap it to turn on noise cancellation. Along with Bluetooth, they can also be connected via NFC. As expected from Bose, listening to music is a rich experience on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. You can adjust the equaliser as well as per your needs. The noise-rejecting dual-microphone makes it a good accessory for work from home tasks like attending Zoom meetings. It is available for Rs 19,899 on Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (File Photo) Bose QuietComfort 35 II (File Photo)

