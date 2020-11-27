Dyson India Black Friday sale: Best deals on Airwrap Styler, Corrale straightener, and more

List of Black Friday deals Dyson is offering in India. (Screenshot)

Dyson is currently holding its Black Friday sale in India, which will last until November 30. During the sale, it is offering deals and discounts on a number of its home appliances including air purifiers, hand dryers, heaters, hairdryers, and vacuum cleaners. All of the deals are now live on the company’s official website, Amazon Nykaa, Flipkart, Myntra. The company’s offline stores, Sephora, select Croma and Reliance Digital stores are also offering the customers these deals and discounts.

During the sale, customers purchasing the Dyson Airwrap Styler complete set will receive a complimentary travel pouch worth Rs 3,990. The Dyson Airwrap Styler complete set is priced at Rs 40,900. The Dyson Corrale straightener, which is priced at Rs 36,900, will be made available with a complimentary styling brush and comb kit, worth Rs 8,000. Customers ordering the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer will get a complimentary stand worth Rs 3,490 with the device. It is priced at Rs 28,900.

Coming to Vacuum cleaners, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum cleaner priced at Rs 52,900 can be purchased with a 10 percent cashback of Rs 5,290 on all bank cards. This brings down the effective cost of the vacuum cleaner to Rs 47,610.

The Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro is available at a discount of Rs 6,000 for Rs 39,900, whereas, the Cyclone V8 Absolute+ is available at Rs 34,900 with a discount of Rs 5,000. The V7 Animal is also available at a discounted price of Rs 5,000 at Rs 24,900.

Dyson Pure Cool air purifier during the company’s Black Friday sale is available at Rs 34,900 with a discount of Rs 5,000. Whereas, its upgraded model, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier and heater is available at Rs 49,900 with a discount of Rs 6,000. The Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier is available at Rs 29,900 with a discount of Rs 6,000.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd