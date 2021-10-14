Dussehra 2021 wishes: How to download and send stickers on WhatsApp, Snapchat

Dussehra 2021 is on October 15. Sending greetings from social media apps has become a norm now and WhatsApp remains a popular choice given it is used by millions in the country. WhatsApp users can send Happy Dussehra 2021 stickers to their friends and family. Snapchat and Instagram users can also use different lenses and filters to celebrate the festival with friends. Here’s a quick look at how you can download and share Dussehra stickers on different platforms.

Dussehra 2021 wishes: How to download and send stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: You simply need to open Google Play Store and type Dussehra stickers WhatsApp on the search bar. You will get a number of apps. You can select any one of them and click on install. We downloaded the “Dussehra Stickers” app from RP Developer Labs.

Step 2: Once you have downloaded that app on your phone, open it and press the start button.

Step 3: It will display a few sticker packs. One will find both Dussehra and Diwali stickers here. You need to tap on any of the sticker packs.

Step 4: Now you can add the desired sticker pack to the messaging app by tapping on the “Add to WhatsApp” button. The app will again ask to tap on the “ADD” button.

Step 5: Now, just open WhatsApp and go to the stickers section, where you will find the new Dussehra stickers. You can always remove any sticker pack in the messaging app’s Stickers section.

How to send Dussehra 2021 wishes on Snapchat, Instagram

Those who are using Snapchat can use Dussehra lenses and upload them on their story. One just needs to tap on the emoji icon and swipe left until you find the “Explore” option. After that, just tap on the search icon and type Dussehra. Snapchat will then display a lot of filters and lenses, which you can use to wish your friends.

Unfortunately, the filters that you get on Snapchat are not available on Instagram. But, Snapchat allows you to save your Stories to your camera roll. After you do that, you can use the same images or clips on Instagram as well.