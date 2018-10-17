Best smartphones to buy this festive season: From Apple iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, OnePlus 6 to Realme 2 Pro

Best smartphones to buy this festive season: From Apple iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Realme 2 Pro

Leading e-retailers Amazon and Flipkart ran its festive season sales this week. But while the online retailers offered good deals across different categories, the big festive season sale is now over. In case you were confused with the right choice and missed out the chance to grab offers during the sale period, don’t worry we have got you covered. In this article, we have compiled some of the best smartphones across different categories that you can consider buying it this festive season. Let’s take a look-

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS, the latest flagship model from Apple made its debut in September this year. Although the premium Apple iPhone tags an expensive price of Rs 99,900 (64GB model), the new iPhone XS features a sharp and vivid display, brilliant imaging sensors and a powerful chipset underneath its glass body. Apple iPhone XS runs the latest A12 Bionic processor which has a 7nm design, improved machine learning and AR capabilities.

The phone sports a 5.8-inch notch-style display. In terms of camera, iPhone XS includes dual 12MP camera sensors that comes with optical image stabilisation. The dual lenses deliver brilliant output and the neural engine sync further manages to analyse the best photo. At the front, it has a 7MP camera that comes with f/2.2 aperture and 1080p recording capability. The Apple iPhone XS has IP68 rated water and dust resistance as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

If you prefer a phablet-size screen, powerful performance, and a multifunctional stylus, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be the best option in this list. The phone features an elongated 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display that provides balanced contrast and sharp text. Samsung introduced an enhanced S Pen stylus that now supports Bluetooth LE wireless connectivity. Additionally, the stylus can launch the camera app and take photos. Samsung introduced an enhanced S Pen stylus that now supports Bluetooth LE wireless connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available online for a price of Rs 67,900

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review: All eyes are on the S Pen here

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by the in-house Exynos 9810 processor which is paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. With a powerful processor and massive RAM, the phone promises to render fluid performance. As for the optics, Galaxy Note 9 sports dual set rear cameras having a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor with OIS, f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Up front, it has an 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture. It packs a huge 4,000mAh battery and runs Android Oreo OS. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available online for a price of Rs 67,900 for the 128GB storage model.

LG G7+ ThinQ

LG G7+ ThinQ is an ideal pick for those who prefer a phone with modern design, bright and vivid display, good imaging sensors. Encased in Corning Gorilla Glass 5, LG G7+ ThinQ features a 6.1-inch QHD Dolby Vision certified display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display renders sharp text and 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage.

Underneath the hood sits Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM that easily manages to run heavy duty tasks and graphically demanding games.

LG G7+ ThinQ comes for a price of Rs 40,000

The phone has IP68 certification and Dolby compatibility. As far as the camera is concerned, LG G7+ ThinQ offers dual rear 16MP camera sensors accommodating a wide angle lens and an ultra-wide angle lens. The cameras on the phone render bright colours with a good dynamic range in bright light. It packs a 3,000mAh battery and supports wireless charging. LG G7+ ThinQ comes for a price of Rs 40,000 online.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus flagship model, OnePlus 6 is another smartphone in this list that is worth considering for its price. The smartphone offer premium features for half the price to that of other high-end models. OnePlus 6 is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Encased in glass design, the phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection both on the front and back panel. It sports a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display that produces vivid colours.

OnePlus 6 houses dual rear cameras combining 16MP+20MP sensors that produce good images in bright lighting condition. At the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor that supports Portrait mode.

OnePlus 6 comes for a price starting at Rs 34,000 for the 6GB RAM model

But OnePlus is gearing up to launch its second flagship of the year and OnePlus 6’ successor, OnePlus 6T, this month. The new smartphone is set to debut on October 30 in India. The upcoming OnePlus flagship model will carry a few upgrades over its predecessor, for instance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, the latest Android OS etc. OnePlus 6T is expected to feature a waterdrop notch 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and slightly big 3,700mAh battery. The phone is said to similar RAM/storage configuration as the OnePlus 6 that comes with 6GB/8GB RAM paired with 128GB/256GB onboard storage. OnePlus 6 retails at a starting price of Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM model.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

In case OnePlus 6 seems slightly expensive, you can consider Asus Zenfone 5Z that comes with near similar specifications. The flagship model from Asus runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics rendition. The phone comes with a 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display that offers rich colours.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is available for a price starting at Rs 29,999

Asus Zenfone 5Z boasts a glass back with curved corners and chamfered edges. The dual rear cameras at the back panel that comprises of a 12MP+8MP sensors capture good images with details in bright lighting conditions. The phone comes with high-quality DAC as well to boost audio performance. Asus Zenfone 5Z is available for a price of Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM model.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 is another mid-range smartphone that packs premium features and comes for a price well under Rs 30,000. The phone is the most affordable in the mid-range price bracket to offer the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Another highlight of the phone is its big 4,000mAh battery and LiquidCool technology that is meant to prevent CPU from heating while throttling graphic-intensive games for long hours.

Besides a big battery and powerful chipset, Xiaomi Poco F1 features a tall 6.18-inch FHD+ notch display. It sports 12MP+5MP dual cameras at the back and a 20MP camera up front. The high-end model of the Poco F1 that packs a massive 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage comes for a price of Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1 tags a price of Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM model

Nokia 7 Plus

If you are looking for a smartphone that offers brilliant imaging sensors and clean Android experience for a price under Rs 25,000 then Nokia 7 Plus can be the best pick in this price. The phone carries Carl Zeiss branded 12MP+13MP camera sensors at the back that render output with crisp details, wide dynamic range and accurate colours. With six layers of ceramic coating, curved edges and copper accents surrounding the frame, the design on the Nokia 7 Plus looks neat.

Nokia 7 Plus comes for a price of Rs 24,699 for the 4GB RAM model

The Android One powered phone guarantees regular software updates for three years and security patches for two years. Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch LCD panel that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM.

Also Read: Nokia 7 Plus review: The no-nonsense Android smartphone

The phone carries a decent 3,800mAh battery. Nokia 7 Plus is currently available online for a price of Rs 24,699 online.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme’s latest phone, the Realme 2 Pro is one of the best phones you can get in the mid-price range. The phone flaunts premium design, powerful processor and capable cameras that manage to capture striking shots in well-lit condition.

Realme 2 Pro features an all-screen 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a small dewdrop notch on top. It sports 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras having f/1.7 and f/2.4 aperture respectively.

The dual camera smartphone Realme 2 Pro retails at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM model

The cameras capture accurate colours with nice details under bright lighting condition. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor that comes with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with either 4GB/6GB or 8GB of RAM. Realme 2 Pro has a battery backup of 3,500mAh. As for the pricing, Realme 2 Pro comes for a price of Rs 17,999 for the high-end model having 8GB RAM/128GB storage.

Also Read- Realme 2 Pro review: At Rs 13,990, impressive camera and capable performance

Nokia 5.1 Plus

If you are slightly tight on budget, but looking for a smartphone that comes with elegant design and decent specifications, Nokia 5.1 Plus can be a good pick in the budget segment. The phone flaunts glass design with smooth curved corners. It has a tall 5.86-inch notch-style display put in a compact form factor. Underneath the glass surface sits MediaTek Helio P60 processor that renders decent overall performance.

The glass design Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs 10,999

Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One powered smartphone which means user will get regular software updates for three years. It comes with dual 13MP+5MP camera sensors at the back that deliver good shots in bright light. It has an 8MP selfie camera that comes with bokeh mode. Nokia 5.1 Plus is backed by a 3,060mAh battery that delivers a day’s worth of usage on a single charge. The phone tags a price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd