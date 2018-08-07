Best dual-camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: From Honor 9N to Redmi Note 5 Pro

Here are some of the best smartphones with a dual-camera system that fall within the Rs 15,000 budget Here are some of the best smartphones with a dual-camera system that fall within the Rs 15,000 budget

Camera specifications in a smartphone significantly helps decide the user’s response to these phones. In today’s smartphone market, many camera modules hold more than one lens, either at the front, or at the back, or on both sides. While one may think that most of these cameras are a part of phones that are priced above Rs 20,000, some of these dual-lens configurations can also be seen on affordable smartphones, including some that are priced under Rs 15,000.

Given the smartphones with a dual-camera system that have been launched in India so far, here are the best performing devices that fall within this price.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

One of Xiaomi’s best performing smartphones in India is the Redmi Note 5 Pro. While its processing features and design specifications are well-known, it is also worth noting that it offers a 12MP+5MP dual-rear camera setup, supported by PDAF and single-tone flash. While the primary sensor comes with f/2.0 aperture, the secondary lens offers f/2.2 aperture. While users can experience facial recognition, burst mode and panorama, Redmi Note 5 Pro’s rear cameras are also capable of low-light photography, HDR adjustments, and EIS video recording. Meanwhile, it also comes with a 20MP front sensor.

Here’s a more detailed insight of the phone, as part of our review.

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India: Rs 14,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB memory)

Also read: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2018: From Honor Play to Moto G6

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

While many While many Samsung phones come with dual-camera capabilities, one of the more affordable ones is the Galaxy J7 Duo.

While many Samsung phones come with dual-camera capabilities, one of the more affordable handsets is the Galaxy J7 Duo. This phone comes with 13MP+5MP dual-rear cameras, as well as an 8MP front camera. While the primary rear sensor comes with f/1.7 aperture, the secondary lens offers f/1.9 aperture. This phone offers Live Focus, that provides adjustments to a scene, so users may pick the most important details, Also, it comes with portrait mode effects. To improve image details, Galaxy J7 Duo also offers blur background shapes, so users can modify the contours of objects that get blurred out in an image.

Samsung Galaxy J8 price in India: Rs 13,990

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

One of the recent Asus smartphones priced under Rs 15,000 with dual cameras is the Zenfone Max Pro M1. This phone comes with a 16MP+5MP dual-rear camera configuration, as well as a 16MP selfie shooter. The rear cameras are supported by phase-detection autofocus and LED flash. While these lenses offer Bokeh, portrait and beauty modes, Zenfone Max Pro M1’s dual-cameras provide HDR support, 9 scenes mode as well as nine filters. Specifically, it can be mentioned that Asus markets the 5MP secondary lens as a dedicated Bokeh camera. Video recording capabilities on the phone include 4K support, as well as 1080p videos shot at 30/60fps.

Here’s our review of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, that analyses the complete performance of the phone.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price in India: Rs 10,999 (3GB + 32GB); Rs 12,999 (4GB + 64GB); Rs 14,999 (6GB + 64GB)

Read more: Honor 9N: Five smartphones that can give it tough competition in India

Moto G6

Launched in Brazil in April, Moto G6 made its debut in India in June. Launched in Brazil in April, Moto G6 made its debut in India in June.

Launched globally in Brazil ealier in the year, Moto G6 made its debut in India in June. It has 12MP+5MP dual-rear cameras, and a 16MP front sensor. The dual-rear cameras come with f/1.8 aperture, and offer shots across various modes. Not only are these sensors capable of portrait and panorama shots, the Moto G6’s rear cameras allow text scanning, as well as landmark and object recognition. Users can also consider shooting 1080p videos, as well as time lapse and slow motion footage with this smartphone.

Moto G6 price in India: Rs 13,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory)

Honor 9N

Honor 9N is the most recently launched phone of the lot, with a Apple iPhone X-like notch over the display. While this offers 13MP+2MP dual-rear lenses, it also offers a 16MP selfie lens. While these specs seem similar to the Honor 9 Lite, it will offer more AI-based functions than its older sibling. Honor 9N comes with AI recognition, AI Beauty as well as enhanced portrait mode. The dual-rear cameras of this phone are also supported by an LED flash module, which keeps the phone ready for low light shots as well.

For more details, do check our Honor 9N review.

Honor 9N price in India: Rs 11,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage); Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)

This was a selection of phones that we found best for the dual-camera functions under Rs 15,000. Which one of these would suit your photography needs the best? Do comment and let us know.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd