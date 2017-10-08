WhatsApp rolled out one of the major features earlier this year: WhatsApp stories that disappear after 24 hours. Interestingly, users seem to be enjoying more than its traditional counterpart. But WhatsApp doesn’t allow users download stories within the app at the time of writing this. So, in case you come across some interesting pictures or famous quotes in the form of stories, all you can do is take screenshots, save them on your phone and repost them. But that’s too much work, isn’t it? If you were wondering whether there’s a way to download WhatsApp stories on your phone without having to take screenshots all the time, here’s how you can do it.

How to download WhatsApp stories on your phone without taking screenshots

First thing first, WhatsApp stories are stored locally on your device for 24 hours. Once you’ve viewed some story on your WhatsApp, it locally gets stored in your phone’s storage. You can’t see them in your gallery since the folder containing your viewed stories remains hidden all the time. But stories exist there unless they disappear from your WhatsApp cached storage after 24 hours.

Step 1: WhatsApp statuses are locally stored on your phone. If you want to access them, you need a file manager that can show hidden files. Open a file manager and navigate /SD card/WhatsApp/Media/.Statuses. Explore more options to show hidden files.

Step 2: Once you’ve access to hidden files, a folder called “.Statuses” will show up. Tap the folder to see all your viewed statuses. Long press the image you want to be stored permanently. Move it to some other folder. We created a separate folder called “Stories.”

Once you’ve successfully copied your viewed stories to some other folder, you can view them easily inside the gallery without having to navigate again through your phone’s file manager.