Don’t have the iPhone 13? Here’s how to shoot macro photos on older iPhones

The iPhone 13’s new camera lenses brought native support for macro photography to the series. However, unlike what Apple suggests, the 13 series phones aren’t the only Apple smartphones that can shoot in macro mode.

The feat of shooting something as close as a couple of centimeters from the camera is impossible on older iPhones. However, that is if you’re using the stock camera app. If you’re willing to put some money into a third-party app, Halide could save you a lot of money over buying a new iPhone.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review: Promising a lot for the Pros

What is Halide?

A third-party camera tool, Halide, or Halide Mark II – Pro Camera can be downloaded from the App Store and users will get subscription options starting at Rs 269 per month, or a Rs 4,499 one-time fee. The app brings a number of features to the iPhone camera setup including the ability to click pictures with manual focus. You can even give the app a shot for free for seven days.

The app can be purchased on a subscription basis or at a one-time fee. (Image Source: Halide) The app can be purchased on a subscription basis or at a one-time fee. (Image Source: Halide)

Popular features include focus peaking, histograms, manual depth capture and 14-bit raw support, among others.

How to use it?

Once you download Halide from the App Store and pick a subscription fee, you can open the app and press on the Auto Focus (AF) button to trigger manual focusing. This will let you go macro by selecting the flower-shaped icon on the bottom left.

Once this is ready, you can take your phone close to any small subject, like a coin, a small flower, or even a snail. Use the slider on the bottom of the viewfinder to get the focus right and click a picture. There’s even neat green highlights that show up when you’re focusing to help you get the best shot.