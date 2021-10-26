Diwali with Mi sale: Xiaomi announces discount offers for offline buyers

Xiaomi has announced “Diwali with Mi” sale offers that will be available in the offline market starting October 3. It will continue until November 6. The company is claiming that the sale offers will be visible across 20,000 retail stores in India. Here’s a look at some of the offers and deals that Xiaomi is offering to offline users.

Diwali with Mi sale offers for offline buyers

Xiaomi has revealed that customers will witness cashback offers of up to Rs 3,000 on a range of smartphones. This offer is only valid on ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

The company has revealed that the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available at an effective price of Rs 18,400. Customers will also get a pair of free Redmi Sonic Bass wireless earphones worth Rs 1,599, as per the announcement made by the company.

The 6GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi Note 10s will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 13,999, whereas the Redmi 10 Prime (4GB + 64GB) will cost Rs 11,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will be on sale for Rs 28,999.

Those who will buy Smart TVs will get cashback offers of up to Rs 4,500. This one is only valid on ICICI bank credit cards and EMI. The Redmi Smart TV X55 will receive a discount of Rs 5,000 and buyers will get this Smart TV for Rs 40,999. If you buy it online, then you will be able to avail Rs 2,000 more.

The 55-inch Mi TV 4X UHD will also be on sale at a discounted price of Rs 42,999. The original price of this television if Rs 44,999, which means that you will be getting a Rs 2,000. The offline stores will offer the 50-inch Mi TV 4X UHD for at an effective price of Rs 35,999, down from Rs 38,999.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active will be sold for Rs 7,999, down from Rs 9,999. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will get a discount of Rs 5,000, so customers will be to buy it at an effective price of Rs 19,999, via offline stores.