Happy Diwali 2020: How to send Diwali wishes stickers on WhatsApp

Happy Diwali 2020 Whatsapp Stickers: This year has one of social distancing and a lot of video calls given the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. While lockdowns have officially lifted, most of us are still stuck inside of our houses. Now that Diwali is around the corner, there is a sense of upliftment in people. Even though it is a time of gifting and happiness a lot of us will still not want to visit people’s homes to stay safe from Covid-19. You can still stay connected to your loved ones and friends by sending them digital wishes via WhatsApp, and if you want, you can also send a gift to them using an e-commerce website.
WhatsApp Diwali Stickers
WhatsApp has introduced a number of Diwali Animated Sticker packs to its Sticker Store that you can download and send to people. To download and send follow the steps below:
* Ensure that the app is up to date.
* Now tap on the emoji icon inside of the chat bar.
* Tap on the Sticker icon and then tap the ‘+’ icon.
* Select the sticker packs you like and download them.
* Send these new stickers to your friends and family to greet them.
Third-Party WhatsApp Diwali Stickers
If you do not like the Stickers that WhatsApp has to offer in its Store, you can follow the given steps to get more stickers:
* Open a WhatsApp chat you want to send the sticker too.
* Now tap on the emoji button.
* There tap on the Sticker icon and then tap the ‘+’ icon.
* Scroll to the bottom of the list and tap the “Get more stickers” option.
* This will open the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store with a search result showing you sticker apps that you can download.
* Search for and download a Diwali wishes sticker pack you like.
* Head back to the chat and send the downloaded stickers.
Make your own Diwali Stickers
* Download and install the ‘Sticker Maker’ on to your phone.
* Search and download Happy Diwali images to your smartphone.
* Open the app and tap on the “Create a new sticker pack” option.
* Write a name for your custom sticker pack.
* Now tap on the ‘add sticker’ button.
* Select the downloaded images from your gallery and start customising them.
* Once you are done with the first sticker, you can create many more that will populate the sticker pack you are creating.
* When done, you can tap the ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ button.
* This custom sticker pack will then show up in your WhatsApp sticker library, from where you can choose the perfect sticker for a chat and send it to your friends and family, wishing them a Happy Independence Day.
Apart from this, you can also send a Happy Diwali wishes GIF image to friends and family.
