Friday, November 13, 2020
Happy Diwali 2020: How to send Diwali wishes stickers on WhatsApp

Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes Whatsapp Stickers: Check out how you can send Diwali Stickers to friends and family on WhatsApp this Diwali to express your emotions.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 13, 2020 8:48:31 am
Happy Diwali, Diwali 2020, happy Diwali 2020, Diwali, Diwali images, Diwali wishes, Happy Diwali wishes, Happy Diwali images, happy Diwali whatsapp stickers, happy Diwali stickers, happy Diwali sticker, happy Diwali sticker whatsapp, happy Diwali whatsapp stickersHere's how you can send custom Diwali 2020 wishes in the form of Stickers on WhatsApp. (Express Photo: Representational Image)

Happy Diwali 2020 Whatsapp Stickers: This year has one of social distancing and a lot of video calls given the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. While lockdowns have officially lifted, most of us are still stuck inside of our houses. Now that Diwali is around the corner, there is a sense of upliftment in people. Even though it is a time of gifting and happiness a lot of us will still not want to visit people’s homes to stay safe from Covid-19. You can still stay connected to your loved ones and friends by sending them digital wishes via WhatsApp, and if you want, you can also send a gift to them using an e-commerce website.

WhatsApp Diwali Stickers

WhatsApp has introduced a number of Diwali Animated Sticker packs to its Sticker Store that you can download and send to people. To download and send follow the steps below:

* Ensure that the app is up to date.

* Now tap on the emoji icon inside of the chat bar.

* Tap on the Sticker icon and then tap the ‘+’ icon.

* Select the sticker packs you like and download them.

* Send these new stickers to your friends and family to greet them.

Third-Party WhatsApp Diwali Stickers

If you do not like the Stickers that WhatsApp has to offer in its Store, you can follow the given steps to get more stickers:

* Open a WhatsApp chat you want to send the sticker too.

* Now tap on the emoji button.

* There tap on the Sticker icon and then tap the ‘+’ icon.

* Scroll to the bottom of the list and tap the “Get more stickers” option.

* This will open the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store with a search result showing you sticker apps that you can download.

* Search for and download a Diwali wishes sticker pack you like.

* Head back to the chat and send the downloaded stickers.

Make your own Diwali Stickers

* Download and install the ‘Sticker Maker’ on to your phone.

* Search and download Happy Diwali images to your smartphone.

* Open the app and tap on the “Create a new sticker pack” option.

* Write a name for your custom sticker pack.

* Now tap on the ‘add sticker’ button.

* Select the downloaded images from your gallery and start customising them.

* Once you are done with the first sticker, you can create many more that will populate the sticker pack you are creating.

* When done, you can tap the ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ button.

* This custom sticker pack will then show up in your WhatsApp sticker library, from where you can choose the perfect sticker for a chat and send it to your friends and family, wishing them a Happy Independence Day.

Apart from this, you can also send a Happy Diwali wishes GIF image to friends and family.

