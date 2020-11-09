Diwali sale: Smartphone deals you can grab below Rs 10,000

Redmi 9 Prime and Oppo A5s (File Photo)

The Covid-19 pandemic has made a smartphone mandatory in many homes. The Rs 10,000 segment has never been so relevant in the past few years compared to the current situation. Whether it is for attending classes, meetings, or using apps for other work, an entry-level smartphone has become a necessity for households, even for people who were happy with feature phones, which seem outdated now.

If you are looking to buy a smartphone that costs below Rs 10,000, here are a few phones that have received a price cut during the Diwali sale which is taking place on Flipkart and Amazon.

Moto G9

Motorola G9 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD Max Vision display with 1600×720 pixel resolution and a waterdrop style notch. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor which should be sufficient for mediocre gaming with graphic settings turned low. It comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.

There is only one variant of the budget smartphone with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup consisting of a primary 48MP camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP snapper. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 20W Turbopower fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with a near-stock experience. It is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 9,999 down from Rs 11,499.

Realme C15

The price of the Realme C15 was launched in August 2020 along with other C series phones. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which is found on many budget phones and is good for casual gaming. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ screen with 1600×720 pixel resolution. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 13MP camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP mono, and 2MP retro camera. It also has an 8MP front sensor.

The highlight of the phone is its massive 6,000 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charge as well. It comes in two storage variants — 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB which are currently available for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively on Flipkart. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card. It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Oppo A5s

Oppo A5s has a Mediatek MT6765 processor. The phone is good for streaming, video calling and other basic day-to-day usages. It has a 6.2 HD+ display with 1520×720 pixels. On the rear, it has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is old and runs on Android Oreo out of the box with ColorOS on top. However, it can be updated to the latest version available for the phone. The 3GB+32GB variant is available for Rs 8,999 on Amazon whereas the 4GB+64GB variant is available on Flipkart. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card.

Samsung M01s

Samsung is taking massive strides in the budget segment. Samsung M01s is one of the few phones from the South Korean smartphone-maker under Rs 10,000. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a 720×1520 pixel resolution. It is currently available for Rs 9,499 on Amazon. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6762 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery but there is no fast charging. It has support for Dolby Audio as well which makes content consumption better.

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen and is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is good for mediocre gaming and handles shuffling between the apps easy. On the back, it has a 13MP AI primary camera, 8MP secondary ultrawide camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 5MP portrait camera. For selfies, the Redmi 9 Prime includes an 8MP AI front camera. All of this is backed by a massive 5020mAh battery and supports 18W of fast charging. In terms of pricing the Redmi 9 Prime comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 9,999 and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 10,999 on Amazon India.

