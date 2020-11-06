Diwali sale 2020: Five smart home gadgets under Rs 5,000 to pick

Check out the Five smart home gadgets under Rs 5,000 that you can buy

If you want to have smart home devices, then you don’t need to spend a lot of money from your pocket. There are a number of smart devices available in the market that cost very less and are even useful in some way. This Diwali season, you can buy some of the smart home devices to live a smarter life. We have a made a list of five must-have smart home gadgets under Rs 5,000 that you should consider buying for yourself or for the loved ones.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa support

If you have a non-smart TV at home, then you can buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to make it smarter. It is currently available for as low as Rs 3,599 on Amazon.in. It was originally launched in India for Rs 3,999. The smart device comes with voice remote control. The Alexa-enabled remote can be used to control your TV. It offers support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, HDR-10, HLG, and HDR-10+ for immersive content experience. The device is powered by a quad-core processor, clocked at 1.7GHz.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation)

This Diwali season, you can also buy the Amazon Echo Dot, which is priced at Rs 2,749. Amazon is also offering a free Philip hue smart bulb with the smart speaker. But for this, you will have to pay Rs 2,799. The device features an LED display that can show outdoor temperature, time, and a number of alarms or timer. You can ask Alexa to play songs or give brief information on anything. It is compatible with a lot of smart home devices from Philips, Wipro, Syska, TP-Link and more.

Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2

The Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 is a good smart home device that you can buy. There are times when you just want a small lamp in your room with sufficient warm light. This Xiaomi lamp supports 360-degree rotation. You don’t even need to manually switch on the lamp as it comes with human detection. The company says that the device has 120-degree wide range sensing, so the lamp gets activated when it detects human motion. If you are not near, then the lamp will switch off automatically in 15s. It features 2 levels of brightness. The smart lamp is available for Rs 599 on Mi.com.

Amazon Smart Plug

One of the products that we believe you should have at your home is Amazon’s Smart Plug. It is priced at Rs 1,999 via the e-commerce site. This is one of the great devices to control your home appliances using your voice. You can ask Alexa to turn on lamps, kettle or charge a phone. You can control other appliances, including TV remotely from Alexa app when you are not at home. Do note that this Amazon smart plug doesn’t support heavy appliances like AC and geysers.

RAEGR Arc 1350 wireless charging mat

This RAEGR Arc 1350 wireless charging mat is available via both Flipkart and Amazon.in. The device comes with three wireless charging coils that can top up compatible gadgets with up to 10W power. The side coils can charge Qi-supported devices, including phones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Google and others. With this wireless charger, you can also charge your Samsung or Apple TWS earbuds. The centre coil is especially for Apple Watch. This triple wireless charging mat is priced at Rs 2,999.

