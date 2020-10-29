Diwali gift ideas: Here’s what you can gift your loved ones this Diwali

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals in India and it is just around the corner. This is one festival where exchanging gifts with loved ones is a heartening ritual. However, choosing the best gift could be a bit difficult. Of course, there are some great gadget deals available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other stores. But, what if the person didn’t personally like your gift. Well to avoid such a thing, you can send a gifting card to your loved ones. Gifting cards are one of the best gifts you can give it to anyone if you don’t know what the person likes to have. Read on to know more about them.

Amazon, Flipkart gifting card

Amazon gives you a lot of options to choose from when it comes to gifting cards. If you know that the person likes to do a lot of online shopping, then you can send a gift card for clothes or anything else. This way your loved one will get to purchase anything they want. The price of the gift cards start from Rs 500 and goes up to Rs 10,000. You are allowed to increase the amount. It should be noted that Amazon Pay Gift Card once issued cannot be cashed out, canceled, refunded, or transferred. Moreover, Amazon Pay Gift Cards cannot be purchased using Amazon Pay balance or via Credit/ Debit Cards issued outside India. The Gift Card usually comes with a valid period of one year from the date of issuance. Similar to Amazon, Flipkart also has this gifting card option.

Google Play card

You can buy a Google Play card, which one can use to buy digital content. These include apps, games, in-app purchases, and ebooks. The card can also be used for rental movies on the Google Play store. Those having a Google Play prepaid voucher just need to enter the gift card code on play.google.com/redeem page. You can also redeem on your Android phone via the Google Play app, through the Redeem option.

PlayStation network wallet top-up

You can also purchase the PlayStation Network (PSN) wallet top-up card via Amazon, Flipkart, and other sites. This will let the person buy exclusive games, add-on content, movies, music, and other stuff via PlayStation Store for the PS4, PS3, PS Vita, or PSP. A PlayStation player will surely love this gift.

PS membership

One can also buy PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) membership cards. This is basically Sony’s PS Plus service for the PS3, PS4, and PS Vita that allows you to play multiplayer games, and gives free access to a couple of games and cloud saves. You can buy a monthly subscription or annual one as well.

