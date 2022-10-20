Diwali 2022 sale: Best deals on TWS earbuds, headphones on Amazon, Flipkart

Diwali 2022: If you’re looking to buy some new audio accessories this festive season, there are some neat deals on various premium TWS earbuds and headphones on both amazon and Flipkart right now.

Here’s a quick look at all the top products on sale across TWS earbuds as well as headphones.

Earbuds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently available for Rs 4,290 on Flipkart and Rs 4,390 on Amazon, offering the lowest ever price on these signature kidney-bean shaped stem-less earbuds.

Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Buds 2 black variant for Rs 5,899 only on Flipkart. However if you’re looking for something a little more premium and with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), you can look at the Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds available for Rs 6,990 on Amazon India.

Meanwhile, the premium Galaxy Buds Pro is being sold for Rs 7,990 on Amazon India. The OnePlus Buds Pro, which launched at Rs 9,990 is also now available for Rs 7,990 on Amazon India.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: Best premium smartphones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival

The third entry at that same price would be the Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earbuds, which are also available for Rs 7,990 on Amazon India.

Going into the higher segments, the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds are available for Rs 16,990 on Amazon India, while the Apple AirPods Pro Gen-1 are currently selling for Rs 17,899 on Flipkart.

Advertisement

Headphones

The Bose Quietcomfort noise cancelling headphones as well as the Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones are both priced at Rs 19,990 right now on Amazon India.

However, for those looking for something a little more affordable, the Sennheiser HD 450SE is priced at Rs 6,990, while the JBL Tune 760NC is priced at Rs 5,699. Gamers looking for new premium headphones can also consider the Razer Rz04 gaming headphones, available for Rs 4,299 on Amazon India.