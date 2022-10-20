scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Diwali 2022 sale: Best deals on TWS earbuds, headphones on Amazon, Flipkart

Amazon, Flipkart sale: Here are the best audio deals on Amazon and Flipkart ahead of Diwali 2022.

Apple airpods pro, tws earbuds,The Apple AirPods Pro Gen 1 is among the many premium earbuds on sale. (Express Photo)

Diwali 2022: If you’re looking to buy some new audio accessories this festive season, there are some neat deals on various premium TWS earbuds and headphones on both amazon and Flipkart right now.

Here’s a quick look at all the top products on sale across TWS earbuds as well as headphones.

Earbuds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently available for Rs 4,290 on Flipkart and Rs 4,390 on Amazon, offering the lowest ever price on these signature kidney-bean shaped stem-less earbuds.

Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Buds 2 black variant for Rs 5,899 only on Flipkart. However if you’re looking for something a little more premium and with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), you can look at the Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds available for Rs 6,990 on Amazon India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border

Meanwhile, the premium Galaxy Buds Pro is being sold for Rs 7,990 on Amazon India. The OnePlus Buds Pro, which launched at Rs 9,990 is also now available for Rs 7,990 on Amazon India.

Also Read |Diwali 2022: Best premium smartphones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival

The third entry at that same price would be the Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earbuds, which are also available for Rs 7,990 on Amazon India.

Going into the higher segments, the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds are available for Rs 16,990 on Amazon India, while the Apple AirPods Pro Gen-1 are currently selling for Rs 17,899 on Flipkart.

Advertisement

Headphones

The Bose Quietcomfort noise cancelling headphones as well as the Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones are both priced at Rs 19,990 right now on Amazon India.

However, for those looking for something a little more affordable, the Sennheiser HD 450SE is priced at Rs 6,990, while the JBL Tune 760NC is priced at Rs 5,699. Gamers looking for new premium headphones can also consider the Razer Rz04 gaming headphones, available for Rs 4,299 on Amazon India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 05:51:50 pm
Next Story

Eagle-eyed fans spot Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur together at Diwali party, spark romance rumours

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement