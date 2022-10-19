Diwali 2022: Best premium smartphones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival

The festive season is here and while many of you have been waiting to make use of discounts and get your hands on a new smartphone, the sheer options can be overwhelming. Long gone are the times when choosing a smartphone above Rs 30k was an easy task. With value-for-money options from brands like Xiaomi and iQOO in the mix, you may be confused easily. To help you make a purchase decision, here are a few good options to consider this Diwali, categorised into under Rs 40,000, under Rs 50,000 and above Rs 50,000. Check them out below.

Under Rs 40,000



Samsung Galaxy A73

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is one of Samsung’s best all-round phones from the Galaxy A-series. It comes with the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset and Samsung’s excellent One UI 4 based on Android 12, which will soon be updated to Android 13-based One UI 5.

The specifications on offer here include a 108MP quad camera, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, an under-display fingerprint scanner and more. The phone is priced starting at Rs 38,999 including all offers and discounts.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is not the newest in Xiaomi’s flagship lineup. In fact it is one of the last of the ‘Mi’ branded phones in India. However, it remains one of the more powerful devices in the segment thanks to a Snapdragon 888 powering the device.

Specs include a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen, HDR10+ certification, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 108MP triple camera. There’s also a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone is available starting at Rs 35,999 inclusive of all discounts and offers.

OnePlus 10R

The Dimensity 8100-powered OnePlus 10R is the most affordable of the brand’s 10-series phones and while it has some design choices that long-time OnePlus fans may not like, like the missing alert slider, the phone comes with a great set of specifications for the price, along with OxygenOS 12.

Specifications include a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ support, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. A triple camera with a 50MP main sensor and 8MP ultrawide sensor and 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The phone is available for Rs 32,999.

Under Rs 50,000

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 may have been succeeded by two generations of new iPhones by now, but it is still a very capable flagship-grade phone, also being the most affordable number-series iPhone with 5G support right now.

The iPhone 12 comes at Rs 45,749 with all discounts included and that brings you a 6.1-inch OLED display panel, the A14 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP cameras, and 5G as well as MagSafe support.

iQOO 9T

The iQOO 9T has been one of the best deals under Rs 50,000 since launch, but with some discounts, the deal for this performance beast gets even cheaper starting at Rs 44,999 including all offers.

The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen with HDR10+. There is also a 50MP+12MP+13MP rear camera and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Other specs include a 4700mAh battery, 120W fast charging and stereo speakers. The

OnePlus 10T

A close rival of the iQOO 9T, the OnePlus 10T also offers almost the same set of specifications with a different design and software experience, offering OxygenOS 12 instead of iQOO’s FunTouch OS.

Specs here also include a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage as well as a 50MP+8MP+2MP camera setup. There’s a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging. The phone starts at Rs 44,999 including all offers.

Above Rs 50,000

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the brand’s top-of-the-line flagship phone right now. (Express Photo) The OnePlus 10 Pro is the brand’s top-of-the-line flagship phone right now. (Express Photo)

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the brand’s top-of-the-line flagship entry right now, and it is available for Rs 55,999 including all offers. Specifications of the phone include a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ and QHD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, 48MP + 50MP + 8MP triple camera setup with support for 8K recording, a 5000mAh battery and 80W wired + 50W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Samsung Galaxy S22 series is still Samsung’s flagship line if you count out the Galaxy Z-series. The base model of the series, the Galaxy S22 5G presents a great overall flagship experience and it just got more affordable at Rs 52,999. You can even get the price further down to Rs 51,990 if you choose the ‘without offer’ option on Amazon India’s product page.

The Galaxy S22 5G comes with a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with HDR10+. The phone has up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 50MP+10MP+12MP triple camera, a 3,700mAh battery with wired/wireless charging and other features like stereo speakers and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

At Rs 54,999 without any discount, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes off as a nice value-for-money proposition if you factor in extra discounts that you can get by using select cards. It is one of Xiaomi’s most powerful phones in India right now.

Specifications of the 12 Pro include a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz screen with HDR10+, QHD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB RAM and 26GB UFS 3.1 storage and a triple 50MP+50MP+50MP camera on the back with 8K recording support. There’s also a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging.