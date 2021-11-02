Diwali 2021 wishes: How to send Diwali stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram

This year’s most awaited festival, Diwali, is almost here. People celebrate the new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness. Instagram has launched new stickers for users to add more shine to their Stories and celebrations. WhatsApp doesn’t offer dedicated Diwali stickers as yet, but you can download some third-party apps if you want to send your Diwali 2021 wishes to your WhatsApp friends and family members.

Here’s a quick look at how you can download and send Diwali wishes on Instagram and WhatsApp.

Diwali 2021 wishes on WhatsApp: How to send or use the festive stickers

Here's how to find Diwali stickers on WhatsApp.

Step 1: You can simply go to Google Play Store and download any WhatsApp sticker app that is offering Diwali stickers. For this, you can search for WhatsApp Diwali stickers and Plat Store will show you results accordingly. We downloaded the “Animated Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp 2021” app, as you can see in the above image.

Step 2: Once you have installed it, open it and find your favourite Diwali sticker packs. This app also includes animated and regular stickers of different festivals.

Step 3: Once you have decided, you can add them to WhatsApp by just clicking on the “+” icon. The app will then give you the option to add stickers to WhatsApp.

Step 4: Tap on the “ADD” button and then you are done. You can then go to WhatsApp > visit stickers section > select a sticker > send.

Instagram gets new Diwali stickers

Instagram has launched three new stickers for the festival season. The new Diwali stickers will be visible to users when they create Stories and visit the stickers section. These will also be visible to their followers in a Diwali special multi-author story.

Instagram says the new stickers are a part of Instagram’s global campaign for Diwali called #ShareYourLight. They have been created in collaboration with Neethi, a Bangalore-based illustrator, muralist, and pattern designer.

The company has confirmed that the newly added stickers will be visible from tonight and the multi-author story will be live from tomorrow night.

Diwali 2021: How to send or use the festive stickers on Instagram

#First, Instagram users need to capture or upload content on your Story.

#Now, select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar. Under the featured section, you will see the three new Diwali-themed stickers. You simply need to place the same on your Story.

#If you want to add anything else to your Story, then you can do that and then publish the story.