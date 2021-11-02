scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
MUST READ

Diwali 2021 wishes: How to send Diwali stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram

Diwali 2021 wishes: We take a quick look at how you can download and send Diwali stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: November 2, 2021 11:57:26 am
diwali 2021, diwali 2021 wishes, diwali 2021 stickers, diwali wishes, diwali stickes, diwali 2021 whatsapp, diwali 2021 instagram, diwali quotes, diwali, diwali whatsapp stickers, diwali whatsapp status, diwali whatsapp wishes, happy diwali gifs, how to send diwali messages on whatsapp, how to send diwali stickers on instagram, happy diwali whatsapp stickers, happy diwali instagram wishes, diwali 2021, diwali 2021 wishes, diwali 2021 stickers, diwali wishes, diwali stickes, diwali 2021 whatsapp, diwali 2021 instagram, diwali quotes, diwali, diwali whatsapp stickers, diwali whatsapp status, diwali whatsapp wishes,The icons of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp can be seen on the screen of a smartphone in Kempten, Germany, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP)

This year’s most awaited festival, Diwali, is almost here. People celebrate the new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness. Instagram has launched new stickers for users to add more shine to their Stories and celebrations. WhatsApp doesn’t offer dedicated Diwali stickers as yet, but you can download some third-party apps if you want to send your Diwali 2021 wishes to your WhatsApp friends and family members.

Here’s a quick look at how you can download and send Diwali wishes on Instagram and WhatsApp.

Diwali 2021 wishes on WhatsApp: How to send or use the festive stickers

Diwali 2021 WhatsApp stickers Here’s how to find Diwali stickers on WhatsApp.

Step 1: You can simply go to Google Play Store and download any WhatsApp sticker app that is offering Diwali stickers. For this, you can search for WhatsApp Diwali stickers and Plat Store will show you results accordingly. We downloaded the “Animated Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp 2021” app, as you can see in the above image.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Once you have installed it, open it and find your favourite Diwali sticker packs. This app also includes animated and regular stickers of different festivals.

Step 3: Once you have decided, you can add them to WhatsApp by just clicking on the “+” icon. The app will then give you the option to add stickers to WhatsApp.

Step 4: Tap on the “ADD” button and then you are done. You can then go to WhatsApp > visit stickers section > select a sticker > send.

Instagram gets new Diwali stickers

Instagram has launched three new stickers for the festival season. The new Diwali stickers will be visible to users when they create Stories and visit the stickers section.  These will also be visible to their followers in a Diwali special multi-author story.

Instagram says the new stickers are a part of Instagram’s global campaign for Diwali called #ShareYourLight. They have been created in collaboration with Neethi, a Bangalore-based illustrator, muralist, and pattern designer.

The company has confirmed that the newly added stickers will be visible from tonight and the multi-author story will be live from tomorrow night.

Diwali 2021: How to send or use the festive stickers on Instagram

#First, Instagram users need to capture or upload content on your Story.

#Now, select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar. Under the featured section, you will see the three new Diwali-themed stickers. You simply need to place the same on your Story.

#If you want to add anything else to your Story, then you can do that and then publish the story.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 02: Latest News

Advertisement