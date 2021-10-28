Diwali 2021: Check out best gift ideas under Rs 1,500

Diwali 2021 is almost here. If you are wondering about what you can gift to your loved ones, then don’t worry, we have got you covered. Our list of Diwali gifting ideas includes gadgets that are useful and affordable. There are a lot of products that you can buy in the under Rs 1,500 price segment. So, keep reading to find your perfect gift that may bring a big smile to your loved one’s face.

Diwali 2021: Check out the best gift ideas under Rs 1,500

Speaker

It is good to have an additional speaker at home as someone can use this to boost their movie/TV watching experience. Realme’s Cobble speaker is one such option, which is on sale for Rs 1,399. You can get it via Flipkart. This one is IPX5 rated, which means it is water-resistant. You can also check out JBL’s Go PLus portable Bluetooth speaker, but this one is available for Rs 1,599 so this is slightly higher than our budget limit.

Earphones

If you looking for a set of wired earphones, then you can buy boAt’s BassHeads 220 earphones, which is available on Flipkart for Rs 499. It has a microphone, so you can use it for calls as well. The earphones are available in different colours, including red, green, black and more.

Power bank

Power bank could also be a good gifting idea given they can be very useful, especially when one is traveling. You can buy power banks from brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, Ambrane, Realme, and others. Currently, Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh Mi power bank is selling for Rs 899 and the 20,000mAh unit is listed for Rs 1,499 on Mi.com.

LED lamp with battery backup

Xiaomi’s Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp can be useful if someone loves to read books at night. This lamp is rechargeable and Xiaomi says it can deliver up to up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge. It has three brightness levels, including white, warm white, and yellow. This LED lamp is listed on Mi.com for Rs 1,299.

Wireless keyboard & mouse

You can also buy a wireless keyboard and mouse if your loved one needs these, especially if they are still working from home. Dell’s “Km117 wireless keyboard mouse” and Logitech’s “MK270r Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo” are listed on Amazon for Rs 1,199.

Backpack

Xiaomi’s Mi business casual backpack, priced at Rs 799 on Mi.com, is a good gift option as well. It comes with IPX4 waterproof coating, extra padded shoulder straps, padded mesh back, and cushioned laptop support. The company says there is also a secret anti-theft compartment as well as a trolley harness. It is available in two colour options, including black and grey.

Gifting cards

If you are not so sure about the above-mentioned gift ideas, then you can simply buy gifting cards from Amazon or Flipkart. Both the e-commerce platforms let you purchase gift cards as per your budget. You can send gift cards for online shopping, food, or anything else. One just needs to go to the official site, select a card, choose the style for the card, decide the denomination or amount you want to be added to the card and buy it. Do not forget to buy the friend or family member name for whom you are buying the card.