Five camera apps you need to check out ahead of this Diwali

The festive season is here, and we all want our pictures to look the best. But a good camera on your phone is just half the picture. You also need great software processing for great pictures, and maybe some filters too in order to stand out. Here are five camera apps available for both Android and iOS devices that you can use on your smartphone this festive season to take better pictures and enhance them to look their best.

Retrica

A popular name often taken by Instagram enthusiasts, Retrica is filled with filters of all kinds. The free application brings over 190 filters including blur, vignette, grain and many other artistic and creative effects. If the sheer number of filters is too overwhelming, there is also a random filter button that will shuffle through the catalog until your mind settles on a filter.

Also Read | JioPhone Next launch by Diwali this year, confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Camera 360

If its fun photos on your mind, Camera 360 is a tool worth trying out. The free app comes with a number of stickers and cartoon layers that you can apply to your photos seamlessly. There are also a lot of makeup and beauty filters that let you try on various elements without actually risking experimenting with new makeup on your face.

Cymera

Described as a “free photo editor and beauty camera” Cymera is like a swiss-knife when it comes to photos for social media. The app lets you apply a range of beauty filters while taking pictures as well as use the body editor filters that can alter how your body looks. Three’s also the built-in editor that you can then use to tailor your picture according to your social media needs.

Panorama 360

Whether it’s a big picture with your whole Diwali gang, or a scenic landscape on your latest vacation, Panorama 360 is your go-to app. The tool comes with a panorama shooting mode, obviously, but also packs in features like automatic geo-tagging and converting your panoramic pictures into 3D spheres.

Open Camera

A long-time favourite of mobile camera enthusiasts, Open camera is arguably the best camera tool that lets you do more with your lens than your stock application allows. It brings features like manual mode, auto-level (to always get straight pictures), and remote controls like voice countdown. There are a number of grids as well as the ability to configure what your phone’s hardware keys do when using the app (shutter/zoom).

Advanced features include an on-screen histogram, focus peaking, and other features that may take a full day to explore. During Diwali, we’d say the manual mode in itself would make this a handy tool to get those long-exposure night shots. What’s even better? The app is completely open-source and ad-free.

Bonus: EyeEm

EyeEm isn’t a free camera app, but a great photography app. It features a portal where you can follow photographers from around the world, making it a mini social-media platform. The application also lets you sell your photos to brands like Spotify and make money. There’s also a built-in image editor that lets you fine-tune your picture’s saturation, sharpening, brightness, and other elements.