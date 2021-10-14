Diwali 2021: A look at best feature phones that you can buy from Jio to Nokia

Diwali is on November 4, which is just under a month from now and as always there are discounts on several electronics products. While most users now prefer smartphones, feature phones are still great devices, especially if you are planning to gift one to older parents or grandparents who might be more comfortable using these. It helps that feature phones have a much longer battery life, even if the use cases are more limited.

And if you are looking for a secondary feature phone for yourself or someone else in the family, then this is probably the best time as several e-commerce sites have already started offering festival discounts. We have hand-picked feature phones which you can consider buying during the festive season.

JioPhone 2

The JioPhone 2 is one of the best 4G feature phones, which supports dual-SIM slots (Nano). It offers a 2.4-inch QVGA display and ships with KAI OS. With this device, you will be able to use Google Assistant, YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, and other apps. The JioPhone 2 has a QWERTY keypad, unlike some of the feature phones in the market. It also has a four-way navigation key and a dedicated button for voice command.

It comes with 512MB RAM and massive 4GB of internal storage. Reliance Jio also gives an option to expand the storage by up to 128GB via an SD card. For optics, there is a 2MP single camera and a VGA front camera sensor. It has a 2,000mAh battery. It supports VoLTE, VoWiFi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio. JioPhone 2 is listed on the official site for Rs 2,999.

Nokia 225 4G

Those who are looking for a Nokia feature phone, then they can check out the Nokia 225 4G, which also has dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It runs on RTOS based on the Series 30+ operating system. This entry-level phone packs a 2.4-inch QVGA display. However, this device only includes 64MB RAM and 128MB onboard storage. But you do get the option to expand the storage by up to 32GB using a microSD card.

If you want more storage and a better experience, then you should consider buying the JioPhone 2. The Nokia 225 4G supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phones also come with a pre-installed MP3 player. The company has added a 1,150mAh removable battery under the hood. It has a 0.3MP camera on the back. There is no camera on the front.

Itel Magic 2 4G

The Itel Magic 2 4G is yet another 4G feature phone, which you can consider buying. It is currently selling for Rs 2,425 on Flipkart. The device has a 2.4-inch (240 x 320 pixels) QVGA display with 167ppi pixel density. It is powered by a T117 processor, which is backed by 64MB RAM and 128MB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 64GB.

There is a 1.3MP rear camera with flash support. It even features a 1,900mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, this feature phone supports 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v2. It comes with a text-to-speech feature and supports 9 languages including English and Hindi. It even has features like auto call recording and one-touch mute.

JioPhone

The specifications of the JioPhone is similar to the JioPhone 2. But, you don’t get the same design. The original JioPhone doesn’t offer a QWERTY keypad. The JioPhone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and ships with KaiOS. The device supports popular apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, JioTV, JioCinema, and other apps.

The device is being offered with 512MB RAM and 4GB storage. It even sports a 2MP single camera and a VGA front camera sensor. This one too has a 2,000mAh battery. JioPhone is priced at Rs 1,999 and you also get free unlimited voice calls benefits to all the networks, and 2GB of high-speed data every month. The unlimited offer will remain valid for two years.