Diwali is just around the corner, so you might be looking for a perfect gift for your loved ones. Don’t worry, we have prepared a list of 10 gift ideas to make it easier for you to select the best gift for your dear ones. We have included products across different price points, so you will be able to find something great on your budget.

Buyers are advised to buy the devices during the Diwali sale on e-commerce sites to get a good discount on products. Amazon is already running a Diwali sale on its platform, but Flipkart’s festival sale will begin from October 28. The list of 10 best Diwali gift ideas starts from Rs 500.

Diwali 2021: 10 best gift ideas with prices starting as low as Rs 500

boAt BassHeads 220 earphones at Rs 499

If you looking for a set of wired earphones, then you can buy boAt’s BassHeads 220 earphones. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 499. It has a microphone, so you can use it for calls as well. The earphones are available in different colours, including red, green, black and more.

Realme Cobble speaker at Rs 1,799

You will rarely find good speakers at a reasonable price. Realme’s Cobble speaker is currently available for Rs 1,799. But you should wait for Flipkart’s Diwali 2021 sale as it could receive a discount on the platform. The sale event will kick off on October 28. The device is IPX5 rated, which means it is water-resistant.

OnePlus Buds Z at Rs 2,999

This Diwali, buyers can also consider buying the OnePlus Buds Z if they are looking for a pair of wireless earbuds under Rs 3,000. OnePlus claims that users will get up to 20 hours of battery life. The earbuds are IP55 rated, which means they are sweat and water-resistant.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) at Rs 2,149

This Diwali, you can also buy a smart speaker for your loved one. Amazon’s Echo Dot (3rd gen) speaker is on sale for Rs 2,149. With this speaker, you can use your voice to change music or ask Alexa for the latest news.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 at Rs 3,499

Xiaomi’s Mi Band series is known for offering the best experience in the budget segment. You can consider buying the Mi Band 6 for your loved one. It is listed on Mi.com and Amazon for Rs 3,499. You can apply a Rs 200 discount coupon, which is available on Amazon. There is also up to 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Kotak bank credit card transactions.

The smart band has a 1.56-inch AMOLED Screen, SpO2 tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, stress and sleep monitoring, 30 sports modes, 5ATM water-resistant rating and more.

DJI OM 4 SE gimbal at Rs 8,599

One can also consider buying this smartphone gimbal from Amazon. If you are a blogger or want to upload steady and shake-free video, then you can check out gimbal. It includes the compact Grip Tripod and can be controlled remotely. Amazon is selling this device for Rs 8,599.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro at Rs 9,951

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 can be a good addition to your current set of audio accessories or you can also buy it for your loved one. This one will offer you good noise cancellation and sound. The wireless earbuds are selling for Rs 9,951.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Rs 14,990

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 can also be on your buying list if you are looking for a fitness watch under Rs 15,000. At the recent Flipkart, it was selling for Rs 11,990. So, there is a possibility that you might get a similar offer in the upcoming Flipkart Diwali sale.

This smartwatch was originally launched for Rs 35,990 in India. The 4G watch offers an AMOLED display and round dial. It has a 5ATM and IP68 water-resistant rating as well. The company says the device can offer up to five days of battery life.

Dyson V8 at Rs 27,900

Dyson is offering discounts on some of its products. One can buy the Dyson V8 Absolute+, which is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 27,990. It was originally launched for Rs 39,990 in the country. You will find this offer on the company’s official site. This vacuum cleaner is said to give up to 40 minutes of runtime. It comes with nine tools and accessories, as per the official site.

Apple iPhone 12 at Rs 60,199

If your loved one wants an expensive iPhone, then you can consider buying the iPhone 12. It is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 60,199 on Flipkart. There are chances that the device might be available at an even lower price during Flipkart’s Diwali sale, which will begin on October 28.