Diwali 2019 deals: Best Smart TVs to purchase this Diwali from Flipkart and Amazon

Both Flipkart and Amazon are currently running their festive sales, during which they are offering consumers discounts and offers on a number of products from smartphones to home appliances. One category that has seen a number of huge discounts this time around is Smart TVs.

Advertising

So if you are looking to purchase a new Smart TV for your room, this might be the best time to do so. We have curated a list of the best Smart TVs you can purchase at during the current round of Flipkart and Amazon festive sales.

Samsung 7-in-1 UA32N4305ARXXL/Samsung The Frame

Samsung is currently one of the best brands when it comes to television panels. Its latest 7-in-1 series is affordable and comes with all of the latest Smart TV functionalities. Its 7-in-1 UA32N4305ARXXL is a 32-inch Smart TV that was recently launched in India. It is currently available at Rs 14,999 on Flipkart and usually sells at Rs 17,999.

It comes with an HD Ready display, which is 720p in resolution. The Samsung 7-in-1 series comes with a lot of unique features like support for HDR10 content, Micro Dimming Pro technology, Live Cast and more. It also comes with a Personal Computer Mode, which allows consumers to convert their TV into a quintessential PC.

Advertising

Samsung The Frame also launched alongside the company’s 7-in-1 lineup of Smart TVs. It sports a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and is currently available at Rs 99,999. The TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz and it runs the company’s own Tizen OS paired with Bixby and Google Assistant. When the TV is turned off it will act as a photo frame and display a number of pictures in a timed manner.

Vu 40GA (2019 Model)

Vu 40GA is a 40-inch full HD Certified Android LED TV. It is currently selling at Rs 18,499, down from its regular price of Rs 27,000 on Amazon. It comes with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound. The device sports a full HD 40-inch panel and runs Google’s Android 9 Pie TV OS. Amazon is offering customers up to Rs 7,399.00 off on exchange.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch/Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch

Xiaomi offers one of the most affordable smart TVs in India. One of its most popular Smart TVs is the Mi TV 4A Pro, which is also is one of the cheapest Smart LED TVs you can get as of now at Rs 10,999. The TV sports a 32-inch HD-Ready panel. It comes with Google’s Android TV certification along with support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. While purchasing customers can also avail an additional discount of up to Rs 6,500 on exchange.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro is a 55-inch 4K LED TV with support for HDR10 content. It is currently available at Rs 37,999. The device runs Google’s Android TV OS with the company’s own PatchWall interface on top. The TV can also integrate the cable TV interface and its own interface into one, providing users with a seamless experience.

LG 32LJ573D-TA

LG 32LJ573D-TA is an HD Ready LED Smart TV, which runs the company’s own WebOS. The device is currently selling at Rs 14,999 on Flipkart. It sports a 720p panel, with a 20W speaker output similar to the Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch. It just like all other Smart TVs on this list comes with support for both Amazon Prime and Netflix.