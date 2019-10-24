Diwali 2019: Best Smart TVs under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart and Amazon

Diwali is just around the corner and is considered as one of the best times to purchase new products and to decorate your house. Today is the last day for this round of festive sales that Amazon and Flipkart are holding. So this might be your last chance to get a good offer on the product you have been eyeballing for some time now.

One category that has seen a resurgence recently is televisions. Television sales are steadily growing thanks to TV manufacturers providing customers with Smart LED TVs at reasonable prices. You can now get a Smart TV with decent specifications and performance under Rs 15,000 easily. So we decided to curate a list of good Smart TVs that you can consider purchasing under Rs 15,000.

Kodak XPRO 40-inch (Rs 14,999)

Kodak XPRO 40FHDXSMART sports a 40-inch full HD panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 14,999. It runs Google’s Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with the company’s own Smart Wall UI on top. The TV comes pre-loaded with a number of apps including Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The television has a sound output of 20W and a screen brightness of up to 450 nits.

Customers purchasing it using an SBI Debit or Credit card will get an instant discount of 10 per cent. Axis Bank Credit card holders will get a discount of five per cent. The company is also providing customers exchanging their old televisions additional Rs 500 off. No cost EMIs start at Rs 1,250 per month.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 32-inch (Rs 11,499)

Xiaomi is also offering its Mi TV 4A Pro at an affordable price of Rs 11,499. The TV sports a 32-inch HD-Ready panel with a resolution of 1366×768 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with Google’s Android TV certification along with support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The TV runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own PatchWall OS skin on top. It also comes with Chromecast Built-in.

Flipkart is offering SBI Debit or Credit card an instant discount of 10 per cent. Whereas, Axis Bank Credit card holders will get a discount of five per cent. No cost EMI schemes start at Rs 959 per month.

Samsung 7-in-1 32-inch (Rs 14,999)

Samsung recently launched its 7-in-1 lineup of Smart TVs in India, which offer users all the features of a premium Smart TV at an affordable price. Its 7-in-1 UA32N4305ARXXL is a 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV priced at Rs 17,999, however, at the time, the company is selling it at Rs 14,999.

The Samsung 7-in-1 series comes with a lot of unique features like support for HDR10 content, Micro Dimming Pro technology, Live Cast and more. It also comes with a Personal Computer Mode, which allows consumers to convert their TV into a quintessential PC.

Offers include 10 per cent instant discount for SBI Debit or Credit card holders, five per cent discount for Axis Bank Credit card holders, Rs 1,000 off on Credit card, Debit card, Net Banking and EMI schemes. Up to Rs 6,583 in exchange, no cost EMIs start at Rs 834.

Vu 32GA (2019 Model) 32-inch (Rs 11,499)

Vu 32GA sports a 32-inch panel with a resolution of 1366×768 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is currently available on Amazon at Rs 11,499. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with Chromecast built-in. The TV comes with YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Google Play pre-installed. It has a speaker output of 20W.

Axis Bank, Citi Bank and RuPay card holders are eligible to get an instant discount of 10 per cent. Axis Bank and Citi Bank card holders will also get an additional Rs 250 cashback.

TCL 40S62FS 40-inch (Rs 14,999)

TCL 40S62FS is currently available on Amazon at Rs 14,999 down from its usual selling price of Rs 18,999. It sports a 40-inch full HD panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV has a speaker output of 16W and supports Dolby Audio. It runs TCL’s own smart UI powered by a dual core CPU. The TV comes with the company’s own App Store, Netflix and Youtube apps. Offers remain same as the Vu 32GA.