Diwali 2019: Best smart lights to get under Rs 1,500 on Amazon and Flipkart

Diwali is just around the corner and to keep with the festive feel, both Flipkart and Amazon are running their Diwali sales right now. Most people have now started looking decorative lights to spruce up their houses. Thanks to the ongoing Diwali sales you can get good deals on smart lights that can add to the look of your house while at the same time be used even after Diwali passes. Here’s a list of the best smart lights you can get on Flipkart and Amazon during their respective festive sales under Rs 1,500.

Phillips

Phillips Hue lights are one of the best smart lights available in the market, however, they are also quite expensive at the same time. During this Diwali, you can either get the Philips Hue 9.5-Watt E27 white ambience bulb currently available on Flipkart for Rs 999, which the company states will help you set the ambience.

The Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED bulb B22 9-Watt WiZ Connected is listed on Amazon at Rs 929. It has a colour gamut of over 16 million colours which you can set from the company’s own app.

Halonix

Halonix 10W PRIZM is currently available at Rs 499 on Flipkart. It offers users 22 million colour combinations which, they can set directly from the app. It also provides them with features like time switch on and switch off. The bulb works using Bluetooth and not Wi-Fi so, you can’t control it remotely. It also does not support any voice assistants.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb in India is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 1,099. The smart bulb can be controlled via the Mi Home app allowing users to choose the colour of light, the turn-on time and much more.

Just like the Philips smart light, the Mi Smart LED Bulb also supports a colour gamut of 16 million colours, which the company states will be able to transform the ambience of your home according to your mood. This does not require any sort of bridge to control and can be controlled directly via the Mi Home app. The company claims that the bulb has a life of up to 11 years.

Yoroto Smart Bulb

Yoroto is not a well-known brand and sells generic lighting products in India. The company is currently selling its Bluetooth Speaker and Remote Party LED Smart Bulb at Rs 619 on Flipkart. The bulb just like the one from Halonix is Bluetooth enabled and does not support Wi-Fi.

It can be controlled via a smartphone or via the coupled IR remote. This will be a good Diwali add to your home decor as apart from letting you control the lighting, it will also allow you to play background music via its in-built speaker.

Wipro

Wipro is quite a well-known brand in lighting solutions and is currently offering its Wipro Garnet 9W Smart Bulb at Rs 399 on Amazon. However, unlike most other smart lights included in this list, it offers only three colours for users to choose from: Yellow, Light Yellow and White. The bulb can be controlled via the company’s own Wipro Next Smart Home app, which allows users to change the colours, set the brightness levels, schedule a timer and create a light group.

The bulb connects directly to the consumers home Wi-Fi and can also be operated by voice via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Consumers can also create their own functions for the light using the IFTTT app, which will allow them to perform tasks like changing the colour of the light when the user is getting a call and more.

If you don’t want a smart LED bulb, Wipro is also offering consumers its 20W Smart LED Batten at Rs 999 on Amazon. It also offers consumers all of the features which, the company’s Smart Bulb offers.

Syska

Syska is another well known brand which offers consumers Smart LED lighting solutions. It is currently selling its 7-Watt Smart LED bulb at Rs 499 on Amazon. This bulb utilises Wi-Fi to be connected and controlled. It offers consumers 3 million shades to choose from according to their mood. The bulb can be operated via the company’s own Syska Smart Home LED app and also with Amazon’s Alexa.

XERGY

XERGY USB 5V Powered RGB LED Flexible Strip can be adjusted behind anything to provide the home with accented lighting. The light is currently available on Amazon at Rs 599. It doesn’t connect to a smartphone, instead, it comes with a remote control with which users can change the colour of the light or adjust the brightness.