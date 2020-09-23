Disney+ Hotstar subscription starts at Rs 299: List of all plans, benefits and more

List of all Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most watched cricket tournaments worldwide. Its 2020 iteration is currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates across three stadiums in the coutry. All IPL matches are being streamed live via the Star network and Disney+ Hotstar here in India.

Disney+ Hotstar is the most popular streaming service in the country. It offers customers content like Dream11 IPL, Formula 1, Star TV Shows, Disney+ shows and much more. The company currently offers two plans to customers to subscribe from: Disney+ Hotstar VIP at Rs 399 per year and Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year. Both of these plans offer a number of benefits, which we have detailed below:

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan is priced at Rs 399 per year. It provides customers with access to live sports, seven multiplex movies, Hotstar exclusive shows, dubbed Disney+ shows, and Star serials. With this plan, customers can enjoy streaming Dream11 IPL live.

Note: This is the plan Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi are bundling with select prepaid and postpaid plans.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Disney+ Hotstar Premium is the more expensive plan priced at Rs 299 per month or at Rs 1,499 per year. Apart from the benefits bundled with the VIP plan, the Premium plan also offers customers access to the latest American shows and movies, Disney+ Originals, Disney+ shows, Disney+ Movies, Disney+ kids content and more.

A few things to know before you subscribe

* The VIP plan is an ad-supported plan, which will show customers personalised ads during streaming. Whereas, the Premium plan is completely ad-free.

* There is free content on the platform like Star TV Shows, which will be available to all with ads. If you are a Premium customer then you will not be seeing any advertisements.

* All subscriptions are non-refundable. Additionally, These plans cannot be transferred or upgraded by the customer, so be careful while choosing the plan you want to use.

* Disney+ Hotstar VIP customers can access content on one screen at a time, whereas, Disney+ Hotstar Premium customers can stream content on two screens simultaneously.

* If your network provider is providing a free subscription on a recharge, the subscription will get activated automatically on the number within 10 minutes of the recharge. Customers can login to the app or the website, using their mobile number and OTP.

