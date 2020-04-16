5 tips all Disney+ Hotstar users should follow to make the best out of the streaming platform

Disney+ Hotstar tips and tricks to improve streaming experience. Disney+ Hotstar tips and tricks to improve streaming experience.

The COVID-19 lockdown in India has been extended until May 3. People are required to stay home in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus and keep themselves healthy, motivated, and entertained. Hotstar or say Disney+ Hotstar can take care of the latter with its wide pool of TV shows, movies, and channels as well as keep you informed with its coverage of news.

We have previously shared tips for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to help you extract the most out of these services. This time around, we are listing five tips and tricks for Disney+ Hotstar that will make your streaming experience better.

Download a movie or episode

Given everyone is at home and the internet can get extremely patchy, it’s better to download your shows. To download a movie or an episode, tap on the title you want to save for offline viewing. Tap on the “Download” icon below the description of the show/movie. Now choose a download quality between the three given options of High, Medium, and Low. The app also tells you how much data it will cost you to save the show.

Once you select the quality, the downloading will start in the background. You can find your downloaded titles under “Downloads” that can be accessed by tapping on the hamburger menu icon on the top left corner.

Watch TV channels

Hotstar has pushed all the TV channels available on its app to the Channels tab that can be found under the hamburger menu icon. You can either watch the channel live or tap on the shows that are available stream right away from the channel.

Make a watchlist

Since there is so much to stream on the Hotstar or Disney+ Hotstar app it becomes tough to keep track of everything you wish to watch. However, you can bookmark your favourite shows and movies by making a watchlist. To add a movie in the watchlist, tap on the title and then tap on the “Watchlist” button next to the “Download” button. You can find your watchlist by tapping on the hamburger menu icon on the top left corner.

Explore content using genres and tabs

Disney+ Hotstar allows easy navigation and a convenient way to discover the content you like. At the bottom, you will find five tabs— Home, TV, Disney+, Movies, and News. You can browse TV and Movies tabs to explore relevant categories. You can also explore the content on the app based on genres.

Tap on the hamburger menu icon and tap on “Genres” to select what you want to watch. The available genres include romance, drama, family, reality, comedy, mythology, crime, action, talk show, lifestyle, teen, awards, biopic, science, travel, wildlife, documentary, horror, thriller, and sport.

Kids Mode

Disney+ Hotstar has lots of Kids content but that is clubbed together with everything else. However, you can turn on the “Kids Safe” mode to turn the whole app into Disney+ Kids that has only children-friendly content. To turn it on, tap on the hamburger menu icon on the top left corner and switch on the “Kids Safe” button.

