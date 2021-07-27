Disney+ Hotstar launches three new plans, price starts from Rs 499

Disney+ Hotstar has launched three new plans that will be available starting September 1. It seems that the video streaming service has increased the price of the VIP plan and has launched it as a Mobile-only plan. The price of the premium plan is the same, and the service has introduced one new plan.

The basic “Mobile” plan will start from Rs 499 per year and this one only supports one device. Currently, the basic Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan is priced at Rs 399.

Also Read | Airtel Xstream Fiber can handle up to 60 devices at superfast speed

The second plan that Disney+ Hotstar will be offering is “Super,” which is priced at Rs 899 per year. The plan supports two devices. Users will get HD video quality on both plans. The Disney+ Hotstar “Premium” plan is priced at Rs 1,499 per year and will offer users 4K video quality. It offers support for four devices.

Disney+ Hotstar vs Netflix vs Prime Video plans: Price in India

Netflix has four plans, and the mobile-only plan starts from Rs 199 per month. It allows users to view content in SD quality on smartphones or tablets. There is also a basic plan, which lets users stream all the shows and movies on their phones, laptops, tablets, and TVs starting at Rs 499 per month. This plan allows users to stream on one screen at a time in SD quality.

Next is the Standard Netflix plan, priced at Rs 649, which allows users to access content on two screens in HD quality. Lastly, the premium plan of Netflix costs Rs 799 per month. It includes Ultra HD as well as HD content support on four screens at a time.

Amazon Prime Video is priced at Rs 999 per year or one can buy the Rs 129 monthly plan. Both the plans include support for 4K content and unlimited downloads. Users also get free and faster delivery with Amazon, as well as early access to exclusive deals on the e-commerce site.