Dish TV introduces three new combo plans for Bangla subscribers starting at Rs 169

All of these new plans have been listed on the company’s official website and come with up to 235 channels. All of these new plans have been listed on the company’s official website and come with up to 235 channels.

Dish TV has launched three new curated combo pack offerings for its Bangla subscribers. The packs come in both SD and HD versions starting at Rs 169. The new packs have been named Sampurna Bangla, Swagat Bangla and Swagat Cricket Bangla.

All of these new plans have been listed on the company’s official website and come with up to 235 channels.

The Sampurna Bangla pack comes with 196 channels and costs Rs 169 per month for SD channels and Rs 207 per month for HD channels.

The Swagat Cricket Bangla pack is priced at Rs 219 per month for the SD channels, which will make 234 channels available viewing. Whereas, the Swagat Cricket Bangla HD pack offers consumers 235 channels at Rs 334 per month. This pack is just an upgrade of an older Classic Bangla Cricket, which came with 207 channels at Rs 211 per month.

Under the Swagat Bangla SD pack, the company is providing consumers with 218 channels at Rs 204 per month. Whereas, under the HD variant of the pack, it is providing customers with 229 channels at Rs 306.

Also Read: Dish TV re-introduces its lock-in period for channels: Here’s what it means for subscribers

In related news, Dish TV back in September announced multiple long terms plans ranging from three months to one year. Customers purchasing these long term plans are also being offered additional benefits. The company is offering its subscribers an additional 7 days of viewing time on recharging for three months. The six month recharge provides 15 days of free service. And if the users pay for 11 months in a single recharge, they get 30 days of extra service.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd