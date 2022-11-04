Dish TV India launches Watcho app: Everything you need to know

Dish TV India has launched its own app called Watcho which brings several OTT platforms in a single window. The app will offer OTT content from platforms like Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, Hungama Play, EpicOn, Chaupal, Klikk and Oho Gujrati. To enjoy content from the aforementioned platforms, all you need to do is subscribe to Watcho.

The company also added that it has plans to bring more OTT platforms under its umbrella in the future. Watcho was launched in 2019 and already offers many original shows like Tara Bhaiya Zindabad, The Morning Show, Happy, Gupta Niwas and more. In addition to more than 35 original shows, the app also has more than a hundred live channels.

Users can watch content either from the mobile app or the Watcho website. Currently, the Dish TV backed service has four plans which offer access to different OTT platforms.

Watcho Plans

The cheapest plan named ‘Watcho Mirchi’ lets users enjoy content from Hungama Play, Epic On, Oho Gujrati and Klikk. It will cost you Rs 49 per month. The Watcho Masti plan which is priced at Rs 99 per month gives you access to Hoichoi, Hungama Play, Epic On, Chaupal, Oho Gujrati and Klikk.

The Watcho Dhamaal plan is the cheapest plan that gives you access to Disney+Hotstar. Also, subscribers will be able to watch content from other platforms like ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoic, Epic On, Hungama Play, Chaupal, Klikk and Oho Gujrati. It is priced at Rs 199 per month. Watcho Max is the most expensive plan on the list. Similar to the aforementioned plan, you get to watch content from Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Hungama Play, Epic On, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Oho Gujrati and Klikk. The only difference is that you also get a Sony LIV subscription.