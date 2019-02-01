Dish TV DTH channels selection process: How to choose channels online as per TRAI’s new rules

Dish TV Channels Selection Process: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a new framework for DTH cable television providers in India. These new rules have come into effect from today, that is February 1. Subscribers were required to select at least 100 channels before the deadline. The subscribers who didn’t select their channels till the deadline, have had their channels pre-selected by the respective DTH providers with regard to the closest channels that resembled their earlier plan.

Dish TV has listed all of the channels along with their list price on their official website according to TRAI’s new guidelines. If you haven’t selected, which channels you want, here’s how you will be able to do it.

How to choose channels on Dish TV

For selecting channels that any Dish TV subscriber wants to watch, they can log in to the company’s official website or mobile application with their registered mobile number or subscriber ID. The company will then send an OTP to the customers registered mobile number, which can be used to sign in.

Once the Dish TV DTH subscriber is logged in to the website or the mobile app they will then get to see their current DTH service details, like the amount of money they have in their digital wallet, plans and much more. There they can then choose between three broad categories – Dish Combo, Channels, Bouquets.

If the user decides to pick all their channels manually, they will be required to select a minimum of 100 channels to keep their connection live. HD (High Definition) channels are counted as two SD (Standard Definition) channels, so if the user selects 50 HD channels, he can leave the rest and enjoy those 50 channels. Subscribers can filter their search by selecting a language or category like English, Infotainment, Kids.

The price will constantly keep on updating in the user’s cart. The network capacity fee (NCF) has been set by TRAI and is the same for all operators. The NCF is Rs 130 along with 18 per cent GST, the total of which amounts to Rs 153. There are many channels like Star Plus and Sony, for which the subscribers will have to pay an extra fee, due to these being marked as paid channels.

NCF per 25 extra channels over 100 basic channels, will require the consumer to pay Rs 25 extra. All DD channels are mandatory and can’t be removed from a customers list.