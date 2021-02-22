Here’s how you apply for passport using DigiLocker to upload your documents

DigilLocker can now be used as a paperless alternative to your original passport. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

‘Made in India’ app Digilocker has been recognised as a paperless alternative for citizens to carry their Aadhaar card, Driving License, PAN card and other documents. Last week, Union Minister V Muraleedharan announced that the app will let users save the hassle of carrying the original documents to apply for a passport as users will be able to share the digital copy of it. This has been made possible via integration between the Digilocker app and ‘Passport Seva Programme’.

First: here is a look at all the documents that can be shared with Passport Seva from your DigiLocker account.

Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, PAN Verification Record, Issue of Arm License, Birth Certificate, Caste Certificate, Ration Card, Pension Certificate, Insurance Policy Certificate -Life, Class X, XII Passing Certificate, Electricity Bill and Telephone Bill

Creating a DigiLocker account, uploading documents

If you have signed up for a DigiLocker account and are familiar with how to upload documents on the app, just open Passport Seva to share your documents when prompted. If not, here’s how you can create a DigiLocker account and upload your documents.

# Signing up is easy. You will need to enter your full name as per your Aadhaar Card, birth date, gender, mobile number, email id and Aadhaar number.

# You will be One Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter it and you will be able to log in to your DigiLocker account.

# Now, you will be taken to the home screen of the app. From your Driving License to your PAN card to your Class XII marksheet, you will have the option to upload anything. When you tap on a particular document, you will be asked to enter information that will help the app to fetch it from the records. For example, in order to upload your Driving License, you need to enter your DL number.

Uploading documents on Passport Seva

First, you need to ensure all the necessary documents are uploaded to your DigiLocker account. Now, log in to Passport Seva, fill in your details and get to the part where you need to upload documents.

# When you get to the self-declaration screen, you will see a ”Grant DigiLocker Access” in front of the ”Proof of Birth” that you need to provide. After clicking on that option, you will need to login to your DigiLocker account using your mobile number, username or Aadhaar card.

# Enter the OTP and give consent to Passport Seva to access your DigiLocker account.

# Now, you will simply see the “Fetch from DigiLocker: option instead of “Grant DigiLocker Access” option. By clicking on the option, you will see this text — ”The document from DigiLocker has been upload successfully”. If the document is not available in your DigiLocker account, it will show “Selected document is not present in your DigiLocker Account. Document could not be Uploaded!”

# You can upload supporting documents using DigiLocker as well. For a particular proof, you will get the option of the document which you can provide. If available in your account, you can click on the “Fetch from DigiLocker” to submit.