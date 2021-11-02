Dhanteras 2021: How to buy digital gold on Paytm

Buying digital gold is easy and for many, it can also be less cumbersome and risky than buying actual gold. Check out all about digital gold and why you may want to choose it over physical gold here. One of the platforms you can easily buy gold on is Paytm.

Here’s how to to do that and also stand a chance to win additional gold worth Rs 5,000 as per Paytm’s new offer.

Step 1: Install and set up Paytm

If you never have used Paytm, install it from the Google Play Store/ Apple App Store and set it up. It’s also a good idea to link the app to your bank account for a smoother process ahead. Ignore this step if you’ve been a user already.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2021: How to invest in digital gold this year

Step 2: Navigate to Paytm Gold

On the main page in the app, tap on the search button on the top right and search for “gold”. In the options that show up below, choose the ‘Gold’ icon that is shaped like three stacked gold bars.

How to open Paytm Gold. (Express Photo) How to open Paytm Gold. (Express Photo)

Step 3: Choose your amount/ weight

You will see two options that display a real-time price translation between gold price and weight. Here, you can either tap on the ‘Amount’ column to enter how much money’s worth of digital gold you want to buy. Once you have entered your amount, you should see how much gold that gets you (in grams) in the column next to it.

Alternatively, you can also tap on the ‘Weight’ column and put in your desired weight there to see how much that will cost you in the first column.

Step 4: Complete transaction

Enter any promo code if you have one in the dedicated column below the price and weight columns and when done, click on the ‘Proceed’ button below to complete your transaction.