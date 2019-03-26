Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2019 Live Stream: Here’s how to watch the match live on your smartphone, tablet, PC

DC vs CSK, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the cricket tournaments that takes place in India every year. Currently, the 12th season of IPL is underway and today we will get to see Delhi Capitals (DC), who recently changed their name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals take on last year’s champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi.

Advertising

DC will be led by Rishabh Pant and CSK will be captained by the previous Indian captain, MS Dhoni. Both the teams have won their opening matches, DC against Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The match will follow the 20-20 cricket format and will start at 8:00 PM with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM.

Here’s a list of apps and websites where you can watch the match live online using your mobile phone, tablet and PCs:

DC vs CSK, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

Star has acquired the official rights to broadcast IPL 2019, it also has gained the official rights to digitally stream the cricket series online. All of the matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels across all DTH service providers. The company will also be streaming the match live on its own digital streaming service, Hotstar.

Advertising

To watch the match live, you are required to have a premium Hotstar account. The company currently offers three types of premium accounts. These include a Hotstar Premium subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 Hotstar per year. Under Hotstar VIP, consumers can view most of Hotstar’s content except for the international content the service has gotten a license for.

Hotstar is currently available on multiple platforms including web, Android and iOS. To access the service on the web, you can visit Hotstar.com, whereas, you can download the Hotstar app on Android and iOS from their respective app stores.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2019 live on Reliance Jio TV

Reliance Jio will also let its users stream the DC vs CSK match live on its Jio TV service. Users can stream the match live on smartphones and PCs using the Jio TV app or website. Both the app and website require users to login via their Jio credentials.

To watch the match live, Reliance Jio customers are required to have a Jio Prime subscription along with an active tariff plan. Reliance Jio Prime subscription costs Rs 99 per year and the tariff plan recharge amount depends on which plan you opt for.

Reliance Jio TV app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2019 live on Airtel TV

Airtel will also let its subscribers stream the DC vs CSK match live on its own Airtel TV app. The app is currently available on the Google Play Store for Android and on the App Store for iOS. Airtel users don’t need to have a Hotstar premium subscription to watch the match live on their smartphones.