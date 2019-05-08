DC vs SRH Live Stream, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch match live on your smartphone

IPL 2019 DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricket tournaments that takes place in India every year. It is currently in its 12th season and today we will be getting to see its 58th match out of the 60 that were scheduled.

The match will take place between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) starting at 8:00 PM, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM. It will be held at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. DC will be led by Shreyas Iyer, whereas, SRH will be led by Kane Williamson.

Here’s how you can watch the DC vs SRH, IPL 2019 match live on your smartphone or PC:

DC vs SRH, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

Star Network has acquired the official rights to broadcast and digital streaming IPL 2019 in India. The company will be broadcasting all the matches live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels in India. They will simultaneously be streaming the matches live on Hotstar.

Viewers can watch today’s DC vs SRH match live on their smartphones using the Hotstar app. However, they are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The company currently offers three types of premium accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year. Hotstar is currently available on Web, Android and iOS.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2019 live on Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio will also be streaming IPL 2019 matches live on its JioTV app for its subscribers. To watch today’s DC vs SRH, IPL 2019 match live subscribers can head to the JioTV app to do so. For this the company has partnered up with Hotstar.

To watch the match live users need to sign into the JioTV app or website using their Jio credentials. Users are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on their smartphone on which they are trying to watch the match.

One more requirement Reliance Jio users need to fulfil is that they need to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan. Reliance JioTV app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android.