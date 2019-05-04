DC vs RR, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Stream: How to watch live stream on Hotstar, JioTV

DC vs RR, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway and today, we will witness the 53rd match of the ongoing tournament to be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Advertising

DC has already qualified for the tournament’s playoffs having won eight of their 13 matches, while on the other hand RR would try to win their final league match and hope the results of other matches go in their favour.

DC will be led by Shreyas Iyer while Ajinkya Rahane will be leading RR following Steve Smith’s departure. The match will be played in Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi. It will begin at 4pm, while the toss will be taking place at 3:30pm.

Here is how you can stream IPL 2019, DC vs RR cricket match on your smartphone:

Advertising

DC vs RR, IPL 2019 on Hotstar

Presently, all the matches of IPL 2019 can be streamed on Hotstar. To stream the latest IPL 2019 match on your smartphone, you will need to download and install the latest Hotstar app on your device. The app is available for both Android and iOS. However, to watch the match live, you will need to have a Hotstar Premium or Hotstar VIP account. Hotstar premium is offered for Rs 999 per year and Rs 199 per month. The Hotstar VIP subscription costs Rs 365 for a year.

DC vs RR, IPL 2019 on JioTV

You can also stream IPL 2019 matches on JioTV. For this, you need to have Jio Prime membership which costs Rs 99. To watch the IPL 2019 match live, you need to sign into the app using your Jio credentials. You are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on the smartphone they want to stream the match.