Sunday, November 28, 2021
Cyber Monday 2021: Here's everything you need to know

As Cyber Monday 2021 approaches, here’s a list of tips and best offers to consider.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
November 28, 2021 3:31:28 pm
Cyber Monday 2021: Here’s everything you need to know.

Following the special promotional offers and sales during Thanksgiving weekend, comes its sibling, Cyber Monday. The online event marks the second-biggest annual shopping festival in the world, and is set to take place on 29 November 2021. Ahead of Cyber Monday 2021, here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the exclusive deals you should consider.

What is Cyber Monday?

Unlike its brick-and-mortar counterpart (Black Friday), Cyber Monday is a shopping event based around e-commerce websites. The tradition emerged in the early 2000s when retailers noticed a spike in online shopping every Monday that followed Thanksgiving. People who couldn’t afford to dedicate the time or energy for Black Friday sales would look up bargain deals online.

First coined in November 2005, Cyber Monday offers a hassle-free way for consumers to buy products online, while also supporting eCommerce retailers. Stores like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target hold huge discounts on several categories, and run it as a continuation of Black Friday. With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year, Cyber Monday sales hit an all-time high of $10.8 billion USD spent by shoppers.

Also Read: |Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2021: All you need to know about the annual shopping events

Tips for Cyber Monday Sales

Wishlist or bookmarking your products before the sale goes live is a great way to remember and quickly access the webpage. During such shopping events, servers tend to take a hit due to the increased number of customers trying to access the website.

Following media personals and retailers on social media ensures that you stay up-to-date as soon as your desired product goes live. Example – Every time a PlayStation 5 console went up for sale this year, news outlets or journalists would notify their followers immediately.

Comparing base prices and shipping costs with other retailers and previous year’s sales is a great way to make sure if you’re getting the best deal. Here, setting a firm budget should help you overcome the temptation.

And finally comes the subject of Online Safety. One must only search for offers on the official websites. This can be done either by checking the URL, looking for the ‘HTTPS lock’ symbol or by not typing the products name on Google’s search bar. On such occasions, scammers tend to poison the internet with malicious links that emulate the actual gateways. So, it’s suggested that you use the retailer’s in-house search engine.

Also Read: |Epic Games Store’s Black Friday sale is now live: The best deals to consider

Best Deals to avail on Cyber Monday

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are not a huge deal in India, several companies are riding the hype to offer huge discounts on electronics.

Mi.com is offering massive discounts on the Mi Air Purifier 2 (Rs 5,999), Redmi phones, and other accessories. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, which was originally listed at Rs 29,999 is now available at Rs 21,999. Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 5 also sees a tiny discount and sells at Rs 2299.

On Croma’s online store, Samsung Galaxy S21+ has received a big discount, taking down the price from Rs 81,999 to Rs 60,999.

The One Plus 9 5G smartphone is listed on Amazon with a Rs 5000 discount coupon at Rs 49,999. Upon exchanging your old phone, the e-commerce giant will give you up to Rs 14,900 off.

Also Read: |Steam’s Autumn Sale is now live: Best offers to consider

Dyson is also hosting a Black Friday sale on its website. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is listed at Rs 47,515, down from the original price of Rs 66,900. Meanwhile, the Dyson Pure Cool TP03 Link Tower WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier is listed on Croma for Rs 24,900.

Additionally, a lot of gaming platforms are offering deals on their websites, which you can check out here. Epic Games Store is also holding a Black Friday sale until 30 November 2021, all in Indian prices. Steam has also kicked off its annual Autumn sale offering discounts on titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Deathloop.

