CSK vs RCB, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Stream: Here’s how you can watch the match live online

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 12th season is about to start, with the first match taking place at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. During the match, we will get to see the previous year’s champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The match between CSK and RCB will follow the 20-20 format, like always and will start at 8:00 PM with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM. CSK will be led by MS Dhoni, whereas, RCB will be led by Virat Kohli. Here’s a list of services you can use to watch the match live online:

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2019 on Hotstar

The Star Network has officially acquired broadcasting and digital streaming rights for IPL 2019. The whole season will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, while simultaneously being streamed live on the company’s digital streaming service, Hotstar.

To watch the match live, you can download the Hotstar app from the Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS. You can also watch the match live on the company’s official website.

If you want to watch the CSK vs RCB match live, you will have to have either a Hotstar premium or a Hotstar VIP account. The company currently offers its users three kinds of premium memberships. These include a Rs 199 monthly membership with full access, a Rs 999 yearly membership with full access and Rs 365 Hotstar VIP membership for a year, under which consumers can view most of Hotstar’s content except for the international content the service has.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2019 on Jio TV

Reliance Jio users will also be able to stream the match live using the company’s Jio TV app. However, not all Jio customers will be able to watch the match live and only the users who have a Jio Prime subscriber and have an active tariff plan will be able to watch it. The Reliance Jio Prime subscription costs Rs 99 per year and the tariff plan recharge amount depends on you.

Jio users can watch the match on the Jio TV app available for KaiOS, iOS and Android. They can also watch the match live on Jio TV’s official website by signing in with their Jio credentials.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2019 on Airtel TV

Airtel users will also be able to watch the match live on the company’s Airtel TV app for Android and iOS. However, only those viewers will be able to watch the match live who have the Hotstar app pre-installed their device.

Airtel users don’t need to have a Hotstar premium subscription to watch the match live on their smartphones.