CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Stream: Watch match live on your smartphone using Hotstar, Airtel TV and Reliance JioTV apps

IPL 2019 CSK vs KXIP Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most watched cricket tournaments in India. The 12th season of this tournament is currently underway and today we will get to see the 18th match of the league between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The match will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK will be led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, while KXIP will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin. The match will begin at 4:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 3:30 PM IST. CSK have won the toss and chose to bat.

Both teams are currently locked in the top half of the points table with 6 points each and both sides will be aiming to win this match to climb at the top of the table.

Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone or PC:

CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

Star Network has got the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all the IPL 2019 matches in India. Apart from broadcasting all IPL 2019 matches on its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels, the company will be live streaming the matches on its digital streaming service Hotstar.

To watch the CSK vs KXIP match live on Hotstar, the users are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The Hotstar premium costs Rs 199 per month. However, one can also opt for the Rs 999 annual subscription plan. The Hotstar VIP membership costs Rs 365 a year.

The Hotstar app is available on the web, Android and iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2019 on Reliance Jio TV

Reliance Jio customers can also watch the CSK vs KXIP match live on its JioTV mobile app and website. However, to watch the match live on JioTV, users of Reliance Jio need to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan. Users must note that the service is only available when they are using Jio’s internet and not any other SIM or WiFi.

The JioTV app is currently available on KaiOS, Android and iOS.

CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2019 live on Airtel TV

Lastly, Airtel customers will also be able to watch the CSK vs KXIP match live on the Airtel TV app, which is available on both Android and iOS platform. All Airtel users can watch the match live free of cost.