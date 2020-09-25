scorecardresearch
Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files

CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch IPL match online on Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel, Jio

CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Here's how you can watch today's IPL 2020 match between CSK and DC, live on your PC and smartphone.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | September 25, 2020 6:07:12 pm
ipl, ipl 2020, ipl live streaming, CSK vs DC, CSK vs DC live streaming, CSK vs DC live stream, ipl 2020 live streaming, ipl 2020 live cricket streaming, ipl live match, ipl live match online, disney+ hotstar vip, disney plus hotstar vip, ipl hotstar, hotstar live stream, ipl live match, dream11 ipl, dream11 ipl live match, jio tv, airtel tv live, jio ipl live matchDC won its first match against KXIP. CSK also won its first match against MI, however, lost its second match against RR. (Representational Image: BCCI/IPL)

CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently in its 13th season and is one of the biggest cricket tournament that happens every year. Today we will get to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings take on Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals. The match is being held at the Dubai International Stadium with no in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seventh match of the tournament will begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST. This is the second time IPL is not taking place in India.

DC won its first match against KXIP. CSK also won its first match against MI, however, lost its second match against RR.

Here’s how you can watch the CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 match live on your PC or smartphone:

CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

Star Network has the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all IPL 2020 and IPL 2021 matches in India. People can watch the matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD channels and the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

People can stream the matches live via the Disney+ Hotstar app. Interested people can purchase a Premium subscription priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or a VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel provide select customers with one year of complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599. Select JioFibre plans also offer a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

Once you get one of these recharges, your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

