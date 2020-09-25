CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch IPL match online on Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel, Jio

DC won its first match against KXIP. CSK also won its first match against MI, however, lost its second match against RR. (Representational Image: BCCI/IPL)

CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently in its 13th season and is one of the biggest cricket tournament that happens every year. Today we will get to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings take on Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals. The match is being held at the Dubai International Stadium with no in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seventh match of the tournament will begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST. This is the second time IPL is not taking place in India.

DC won its first match against KXIP. CSK also won its first match against MI, however, lost its second match against RR.

Here’s how you can watch the CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 match live on your PC or smartphone:

CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

Star Network has the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all IPL 2020 and IPL 2021 matches in India. People can watch the matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD channels and the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

People can stream the matches live via the Disney+ Hotstar app. Interested people can purchase a Premium subscription priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or a VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel provide select customers with one year of complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599. Select JioFibre plans also offer a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

Once you get one of these recharges, your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

