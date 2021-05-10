CoWIN portal has new four-digit security code: Here is how to register yourself for Covid-19 vaccine

The CoWIN four-digit security code will look to reduce mistakenly generated vaccination certificates and will also help to prevent scammers from misguiding users (Image Source: Reuters)

The CoWin portal has got a new four-digit security code feature, which will make the vaccination slot booking experience safe and secure. The feature has been added to the CoWin portal after various users had complained of their vaccination certificate getting generated despite them not getting a jab.

The CoWIN four-digit security code will look to reduce mistakenly generated vaccination certificates and will also help to prevent scammers from misguiding users.

Anyone who registers on the CoWin portal and selects a slot for vaccination will get a four-digit security code that they will have to produce at the vaccination centre to verify themselves.



According to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, various people who had booked their appointment for getting the Covid-19 vaccine through the CoWin portal did not go to get their jabs on the scheduled date but still received a notification through SMS that a dose had been administered to them. The new feature is said to prevent this problem from occurring.

The code must be kept safe and not be shared with anyone. On the vaccination day, you will need to produce the code in order to authenticate the entire vaccination process.

Here is how you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine after the introduction of the four-digit security code:

1. Visit the CoWIN portal

2. Register your mobile number by entering your contact details

3. Enter the OTP you get via SMS. If you have already registered, just sign in with required credentials.

4. Enter your location; residence state and district. You can also enter the PIN code of the nearest vaccination centre.

5. You will be able to see all nearby vaccination centres and slots. Tap on the green slot of preference, select a time slot and confirm the booking

6. You will be issued a four-digit security code which you will get as a text message. This code will be required to validate your booking on the vaccination day.

7. After getting vaccinated, you can login to CoWIN portal to download your vaccine certificate.