CoWIN Covid-19 vaccine registration now open: How to register on CoWin portal, Aarogya Setu app

After vaccinating the frontline workers, the Indian government has started the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination. For now, senior citizens (above 60 years) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities can register to get vaccinated. A user guide to help citizens register and book their appointment has been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA).

Here’s a guide you can follow to get the elderly of your house vaccinated. In the next phase, you can also use these steps for vaccine registration as well.

Citizens can go to http://www.cowin.gov.in to register themselves or via the Aarogya Setu app, which has CoWIN app integration. There is no CoWIN app on Play Store for registration as the app is for administrators only. The registrations opened at 9 AM on March 1 and will be open till 3 PM every day. The availability of slots nearby to get vaccinated is subject to availability.

# Open Aarogya Setu or Cowin.gov.in website.

# Enter your mobile number and click on the OTP (One Time Password). Enter the OTP received on your mobile number and click on the verify button.

Enter the mobile number on the cowin website. (Image: cowin.gov.in)

# In Aarogya Setu app, go to the CoWin tab, and tap on the Vaccination tab. Tap on Proceed.

# Now, a registration page will appear where you will need to enter the photo ID type, number and your full name on it. You also need to enter the gender and age of the person. For example, you can use a Driving License, Aadhaar Card as photo ID proof.

# If the person you are registering for is a senior citizen, click on the register button. If you are registering a person with comorbidities, you have to click on yes when it asks “Do you have any comorbidities (pre-existing medical conditions)”. People age between 45 years to 60 years will need to carry a medical certificate when they go for the appointment. Once registered, a confirmation message will be sent to the registered mobile number.

What the form for registration looks like on the cowin website. (Image: cowin.gov.in)

# After the registration process, the system will display account details. One person can add four more people linked to the mobile number entered before. You can click on the ‘Add button’ and enter the details of other individuals to register for them as well.

(Image: cowin.gov.in)

# In front of the registered names’ account details you will see a column named “Action”. Below it, you will see a calendar icon, click on it to schedule an appointment.

# You will be taken to “Book Appointment for Vaccination” page. Now, enter details like State/UT, District, Block and Pincode. Once all these details are entered, click on the “Search” button.

How to choose the vaccination centre. (Image: cowin.gov.in)

# A list of vaccination centres will appear depending on your location. You can choose one of them and then see the vaccination dates available at these centres. If there are choices of slots and dates available, you can choose one at your convenience. You can also choose dates from the next week and then click on the “Book” option.

# An “Appointment Confirmation” page will open showing the details of the booking. You can either click on “Confirm” if the information is correct or click on “Back” to make some changes.

# In the end, an “Appointment Successful” page will appear showing all the details. You can download and save the confirmation of the vaccination details.

The message appears when appointment is confirmed. (Image: cowin.gov.in)

# If you want to reschedule your appointment due to some unforeseen circumstances, you can log in with your mobile number, enter OTP and make the changes by clicking on the edit icon below the ‘Action’ column against registered individuals. In case you have to move to another city, you can make changes to find the nearest vaccination centre as well.