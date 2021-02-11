Aarogya Setu gets CoWIN app integration: How to access Covid-19 vaccination information

India’s Covid-19 tracing app Aarogya Setu has been integrated with the vaccine registration app CoWIN. This will users download their vaccination certificates and get other information about the vaccine drive from the Aarogya Setu app itself. The integration was announced on Aarogya Setu’s Twitter handle.

“Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination. Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination,” the tweet said.

The first phase of Covid-19 vaccination began in India last month. Initially, health officials, frontline workers and people who are above 50 years old will be vaccinated. Currently, there are three options available on the app — Vaccination Information, Vaccine Certificate and Vaccination Dashboard.

The first option which is ‘Vaccine Information’ includes three videos that answer frequently asked questions (FAQs) by users. These queries are answered by Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director. There is also a link to download the 13-page PDF file addressing FAQs that users can download.

The second option for ‘Vaccination Certificate’ is for those who have already received at least one dose of the vaccine. These users can enter the 14-digit beneficiary reference ID to download the certificate. Users need to ensure that they are using the registered mobile number to complete the process.

The last option ‘Vaccination Dashboard’ provides information about the number of people that have been vaccinated till now. On Thursday morning, the number was more than 68 lakh. The page shows the number of people vaccinated in all states and union territories.

Users have the option to know the number of people vaccinated in the area by tapping on ‘Click for detailed insights’ at the bottom of the page.

After getting directed to the new window, people can select a particular state and district to know the total number of sites, sessions, registered beneficiaries and people vaccinated in the area. It also shows the gender of the people vaccinated and whether they received Covishield or Covaxin.

CoWIN vaccine drive statistics for a particular area (Screenshot) CoWIN vaccine drive statistics for a particular area (Screenshot)

Currently, the vaccination is not available for the general public as the first phase is still underway. Also, CoWIN app is currently not available for download separately, people should refrain from downloading apps with similar names as they may get access to your personal data.