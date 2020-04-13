Swiggy now delivers groceries in 125 cities; Zomato Market available in 80 cities

Swiggy has expanded its grocery delivery service to 125 cities. (Image: Pixabay/M Maggs) Swiggy has expanded its grocery delivery service to 125 cities. (Image: Pixabay/M Maggs)

With the country going under lockdown, groceries have become the hottest commodity in the list of essential items. Since people are eating home-cooked food there is a sudden surge in demand for essential products such as vegetables, flour, rice, among others. The demand is so high that it is making the online grocery delivery platforms to delay orders by several days due to products running out of stock or shortage of delivery executives. The good news is food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato have started to deliver groceries in the country.

Swiggy delivers groceries to 125 cities

Swiggy doesn’t call itself food delivery app but an on-demand delivery platform. It has been selling grocery items for a long time but the pandemic has now expanded its services in the country to cover over 125 cities. The platform has partnered with various national brands and retailers including HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Cipla, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, and more to deliver essential items through their stores and distribution centres.

To order groceries, users need to head over to the “Grocery” tab in the Swiggy app. They can directly see available stores in their locality, add items to their cart for payment and opt for “no-contact” delivery on prepaid orders.

Apart from delivering groceries, Swiggy has revamped its “Swiggy Go” service as “Genie” to enable pick up and drop services to send packages in over 25 cities. At the moment, Genie is only limited to delivering essential including over-the-counter medicines during the lockdown period.

Zomato Market brings groceries to 80 cities

After the announcement of the lockdown, Zomato has started delivering groceries under its new Zomato Market service. It has partnered with various local grocery stores, FMCG companies, and several startups to deliver groceries in over 80 cities around the country. Users can now see the list of available stores in their area and order groceries that also has the option of contact-less delivery.

Apart from Swiggy and Zomato, Uber, Shopclues, Flipkart, Amazon, Bigbasket, and Grofers are also accepting orders to deliver groceries to your home. But you will need to wait for some extra days for the order to be successfully delivered.

