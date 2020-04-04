COVID-19: Free online photography classes you can try at home

Photography is not an easy skill and takes time to master. Photography is not an easy skill and takes time to master.

A lot of people are currently locked inside their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. All of us have a lot of free time in hand to try new activities at home. We previously recommended you to start polishing your gaming skills at this time as it increases your cognitive responses. However, if gaming is not your interest I would recommend you turn your head towards photography.

Photography is not an easy skill and takes time to master. Today we are going to recommend you a few online photography tutorial classes, which are completely free of cost, for you to polish your photography skills.

Nikon

When you say camera, Nikon is one of the first companies that comes to mind. There is also Canon, Kodak and a few others.

Nikon offers online photography classes with prices ranging from $15 to $50. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the company has decided provide 10 free classes at the Nikon School till April 30.

All the classes are taken by professional photographers who provide in-depth photography knowledge to help you capturing stunning photos. With these classes Nikon teaches different kinds of photography styles ranging from pet photography to even making a music video. All the classes are available on the company’s official website.

Leica

Leica is a camera brand that most camera enthusiasts know about and thanks to its partnership with Huawei a lot of smartphone enthusiasts are also aware of it. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company is trying to promote self quarantining with its new #StayAtHomeWithLeica initiative. Under this initiative, the company providing complimentary online classes. The classes are available on the company’s official website under the events section. There is a “customise your own personal” session that costs $149.99 for an hour while all other pre-recorded courses are free of cost.

DxO

DxO is one of the biggest names in camera testing benchmarks. Most of the techies must be familiar to it because of various smartphones showing up on its benchmark and trying to occupy the top spot. The company is offering users free live webinars throughout April to encourage learning while at home. These webinars are being hosted by professionals who share tips on shooting and processing images. The plus point here is that anyone can simply at any point of time during the webinar can ask related questions and get them answered.

Udemy

There are multiple free courses on Udemy related to photography, from beginner skills to editing the shots that you took on Photoshop. It also has multiple options of courses, so if you are not liking a course from a select person, you can simply move on to the next tutorial video that will teach you the same thing in a manner that you find more interesting.

YouTube

YouTube is also a good source to watch and learn photography skills. However, you will have to search hard for a photography channel that you like and are comfortable with the way it teaches. Most photography YouTube videos are always free.

