COVID vaccine for 18+ citizens: How to register using CoWIN or Aarogya Setu

The Central government has confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccination program, for citizens aged 18 and above is set to begin on April 28, 2021. Those above 18 years of age will be able to get vaccinated from 1 May in the third phase of inoculation, making all Indian adults eligible to take the vaccine. Until now only citizens over 45 and frontline workers were being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Registration to begin on April 28

Previous reports had claimed that the registration would begin on April 24. However, the government has now clarified that the registration would start only on April 28 through the CoWIN platform or Aarogya Setu app. “Don’t get misguided by rumours/news stating that registration for vaccination of 18+ citizens to start from 24th April 2021! The registrations will start on the #CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from 28th April 2021 onwards. Stay informed, stay safe! (sic),” tweeted MyGovIndia, the Government of India’s official citizen engagement platform.

There are currently two Covid vaccines being administered in India which include the Covaxin that has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and Covishield that has been developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Sputnik V which was developed in Russia and is imported and sold in India by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories – has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator.

Here is how users can get themselves registered for the vaccine using the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app.

How to Register through CoWIN portal

1. Visit the CoWIN website and click on Register/Sign in yourself.

2. Add your mobile number and click on Get OTP. After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on ‘Verify’.

3. Enter all your details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page. Once this is done, hit Register.

4. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person registered.

5. Add your pin code and click on Search. The centres in the added pin code will appear.

6. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.

It is important to note that users can add up to four members through one login and can easily reschedule an appointment.

How to Register through Aarogya Setu app

1. Open the Aarogya Setu app and click on the CoWIN tab present on the home screen.

2. Select ‘Vaccination Registration’ and then enter your phone number. You will receive an OTP and then you can proceed to verify yourself.

3. On the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page, enter all details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on ‘Register’.

4. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered.

5. Add your pin code and click on Search. The centres in the added pin code will appear.

6. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.