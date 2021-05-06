scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 06, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine Centre: How to use Paytm COVID-19 vaccine finder to search for available slots

Covid-19 Vaccine Centre: Paytm is introducing a new feature that will allow you to find available slots for COVID-19 vaccines in your locality.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
Updated: May 6, 2021 6:39:50 pm
Covid-19 Vaccine Centre: Paytm’s app is now getting a new feature that will allow you to find available slots for COVID-19 vaccines in Pincode. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma confirmed on Twitter that the COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder tool has been added to both Android and iOS versions of their app.

The tool accesses data that is updated in real-time from CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network). You can use Paytm’s new feature to check for vaccine availability at nearby centres and also get a notification when slots become available.

The Vaccine Slot Finder can show available slots for vaccination for the next four weeks and there are options for 18+ and 45+ age groups. While booking, if a slot is available, users can select a date and they will be taken to the Co-WIN website/ app to book their appointment.

One thing to note is that though the Paytm Vaccine Slot Finder can show you real-time data regarding the availability of slots from CoWIN, it cannot be used to book appointments. In case you see there are no slots available in your locality, you can choose to be notified by Paytm when a slot opens up.

How to check COVID-19 vaccine slots availability on Paytm:

1. Open the Paytm app by tapping on the icon.
2. Scroll down to the Mini App Store section on your screen.
3. There should be a Vaccine Finder option here. If not, tap on All and then tap on the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment banner. You can also access the Vaccine Finder option under Discover with Paytm.
4. Add your pin code/ district, and select between 18+ and 45+ age groups.
5. Tap on Check Availability to see open slots.

Note: In case no slots are available you can also click on the ‘Notify me when slots are available’ tool to get alerts when the slot opens up.

