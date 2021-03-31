Third phase of Covid-19 vaccination begins tomorrow: How to register via CoWin portal, Aarogya Setu app

The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India begins on April 1. The vaccination drive in India begun in January as healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated. It was followed by the second phase in which senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible. Now, in the third phase, people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated.

People have the option to register onsite by going to the nearest vaccination centre after 3 PM or they can choose to register online amidst rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The online registration can be done via the website cowin.gov.in or Aarogya Setu app which has CoWin integration (available on iOS and Android). On the other hand, CoWin app has not been made available to the public yet. If you find any such apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, do not download them as they may steal your data.

The rest of the process remains the same whether you are registering via the website or the app. You can enter your phone number, enter the One-Time Password (OTP).

You will be required to enter the photo ID type, photo ID number and fill in details like age, gender. You can use your Driving License, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and others as photo ID proof. One person can register for up to four people with a registered mobile number.

Further, you will need to enter details like State/Union Territory, District, Block, Pincode to search for a vaccination centre nearby. You can choose the date to get the vaccine shot. Once registered, the appointment can be rescheduled as well as per the user’s convenience. You will need to log in with the same mobile number as registered before to make these appointment changes.