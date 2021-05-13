COVID-19 vaccination: Rescheduling appointment, vaccine slot alerts, vaccination certificate, and more

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age started on May 1. While the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive started in full swing, people are now finding it hard to get a vaccine slot given the vaccine shortage. Several users are still not aware of the registration process and are not able to schedule an appointment for vaccination.

We try and answer some of the basic questions that you might be having regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

How to register for Covid-19 vaccination on CoWIN portal?

Step 1: Visit CoWIN website and click on the “Register/sign in yourself” button, which is located on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Once you tap on it, you will be redirected to a new page, where you will be asked to enter your mobile number to get an OTP. Once you receive it, enter the OTP and complete the verification process.

Step 3: You now need to enter all your details, including name, gender, year of birth and photo ID proof. After filling in all the blanks, just click on register.

Step 4: Once the registration process is done, you can go ahead and schedule an appointment. You can use the same mobile number to book COVID-19 vaccination appointment for 4 people.

How to register for Covid-19 vaccination on Aarogya Setu app?

A quick look at the Aarogya Setup app. (Express image) A quick look at the Aarogya Setup app. (Express image)

Step 1: After installing the Aarogya Setu app on your mobile phone, open it.

Step 2: Visit the ‘Co-WIN’ tab. It is situated at the top, just next to the vaccination tab.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Vaccination (login/register)’ and then enter your mobile number. You then need to tap on the ‘proceed to verify’ button.

Step 4: Enter the OTP that you got on your device and tap again on the ‘proceed to verify’ button.

Step 5: Now upload a photo ID card type (govt ID/voter ID card/Aadhaar, etc). Apart from this, you will be asked to enter your full name, age, gender, year of birth and other details. Additionally, you can register up to 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu app.

Step 6: The app will then show the date and availability. You can select the “book” option. Once the registration is successful, you will get an SMS with the appointment details.

What Photo ID proof can I submit for COVID-19 vaccine registration?

You can attach any of the below-mentioned ID with Photo at the time of COVID-10 vaccine registration:

-Aadhaar Card

-Driving License

-Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

-Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

-Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

-PAN Card

-Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

-Passport

-Pension Document

-Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

-Voter ID

How to schedule or reschedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine?

The moment you finish the registration process, you can get an option to book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine on the same platform. Once you click on ‘Schedule Appointment,’ you will get an option to ‘book appointment for vaccination.’

You then will be required to choose the state, district, block, and pin code. Once done, you will get a list of vaccination centres, as per the details you have entered.

You then need to select the vaccination centre, after which you will get the dates and the number of slots available on a day. You will also get to check the next week’s vaccine slots. Once everything is done, just click on the ‘Book’ button and an ‘Appointment Confirmation’ page will appear. After this verify all the details and click on ‘Confirm.’ You are then all set to get the vaccine.

If you need to reschedule an appointment, you can call 211, as per the FAQ page. “You can reschedule your appointment at any location. Please bring the ID you need to verify your eligibility with you. You can also reschedule or cancel your appointment online. Follow the link in the reminder notice that you receive by text or email 48 hours before the scheduled appointment,” the site stated.

Can’t find a COVID-19 vaccine slot? Here’s how you can set an alert for it

If you can’t find a COVID-19 vaccination slot, then you can set alerts for it. There are a few websites that can help keep a track of when vaccination slots are available. These include Under45.in, GetJab.in, and FindSlot.in. If you want instant updates on COVID-19 vaccination slot, then visit Under45.in website. Once you open it, all you need to do is enter your state, district and then join the Telegram channel to get the updates related to the COVID-19 vaccination slot available near you. You can read more about this here.

But keep in mind that these alerts are not very reliable given the CoWIN API rules have changed and the data is not available in real-time. Also booking a slot has become a game of fastest finger first in many places.

How to download vaccine certificate?

You can download the Covid-19 vaccination certificate via Aarogya Setu app. Once you get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you will receive a message on your registered mobile confirming that your “1st Dose of Covaxin or Covishield is successful” and you can download certificate. The message contains a link that redirects you to the government’s site (http://www.mohfw.gov.in). Here, you just need to sign in and then download the certificate. Here’s how you can download the certificate via the Aarogya Setu app.

Step 1: Open Aarogya Setu app on your phone.

Step 2: Visit the CoWin tab section and tap on the ‘Vaccination Certificate’ option.

Step 3: You now will be required to enter your beneficiary reference ID, which you get at the time of vaccination registration.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Get Certificate’ button and then you are done.