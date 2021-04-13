Covid-19 Vaccination: How to register for it, find nearby centre, download certificate, and more

COVID-19 positive cases are gradually rising in India, and if you are eligible it is best to take the vaccine. Currently, the age limit for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus is 45 and above. If you are all set to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, then you should know that the government hospitals are offering it for free. However, the private hospitals are charging Rs 250 for one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Read on to know more about how you can register for Covid-19 vaccination, find centres near you, download a certificate for it and get other accurate information.

Where to register for Covid-19 vaccination?

It is important to note that you will have to register in the CoWin portal or the Aarogya Setu app if you want the Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Step 1: Open the Aarogya Setu app. (You can also register via Cowin.gov.in website and the process is almost similar. For more details, you can read this article.

Step 2: Visit the ‘Co-WIN’ tab, which is located at the top, next to the vaccination tab.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Vaccination (login/register)’ and then enter your mobile number > click on the ‘proceed to verify’ button.

Step 4: Enter the OTP that you got on your device and tap again on the ‘proceed to verify’ button.

Step 5: You will be asked to upload a photo ID card type (govt ID/voter ID card/Aadhaar, etc). You will also have to enter your full name, age, gender, year of birth and other details. Additionally, you get to register up to 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu app. The site will also ask you to submit proof of eligibility.

Step 6: The app will then show the date and availability. You can select the “book” option. Once the registration is successful, you will get an SMS with the appointment details.

Note: There are two types of vaccines that are approved by the government of India – Covaxin and Covishield.

You can provide any of the below-mentioned ID with Photo at the time of registration:

-Aadhaar Card

-Driving License

-Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

-Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

-Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

-PAN Card

-Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

-Passport

-Pension Document

-Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

-Voter ID

How to find the Covid-19 vaccination centres near me?

With Google Maps, you can easily find the Covid-19 vaccination centres near you. The app gives you information on vaccine location, and lets you know if you can directly visit that hospital or need to make an appointment. It is worth pointing out that the data that you get on Google Maps is from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your phone. If yo don’t have it on your phone, then you can download it from Play Store. You can also use MapMyIndia to get the same details.

Step 2: Just type ‘Covid 19 vaccination centre’ and the app will show you all the nearby centres.

How to download the Covid-19 vaccination certificate?

You can download the Covid-19 vaccination certificate using the government’s Aarogya Setu app. Once you get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, you also get a message on your registered mobile confirming that your “1st Dose of Covaxin or Covishield is successful” and you can download certification. There is a link in that message, which redirects you to the government’s site (http://www.mohfw.gov.in). There you need to sign in and then download the certification. Alternatively, you can also get the certificate via the Aarogya Setu app, so keep reading to know more about the steps.

Step 1: Open Aarogya Setu app on your phone.

Step 2: Visit the CoWin tab section and tap on the ‘Vaccination Certificate’ option.

Step 3: You now will be required to enter your beneficiary reference ID, which you get at the time of vaccination registration.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Get Certificate’ button and then you are done.

How to get the accurate and latest information on Covid-19 vaccination?

If there is any query related to Covid-19 vaccine, then people are advised to go to the official source to get accurate information. You can visit http://www.mohfw.gov.in website for all the latest information on Covid-19 vaccination.

How to get details on current Covid-19 cases in your state and India?

You don’t really need to go to Google and then search for Covid 19 cases. The best and easiest way is to use the Aarogya Setu app. Once you download it and register yourself, you will find a ‘COVID Updates’ tab on top, which is next to ‘Your Status’ tab. Tap on it, and you get the latest and detailed data on how many active, recovered, deceased, and confirmed Covid-19 cases are there in your state and in India. You can also check the data of other states on the same app.