COVID-19 vaccination: How to find vaccination centres on Google Maps, MapMyIndia

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to all Indian citizens above the age of 45. The government opened vaccinations for all in this age group and above from April 1. Those who wish to get vaccinated can always pre-register on the Cowin portal or on the Aarogya Setu app and get an appointment.

If you are still searching for the closest vaccination centre, both Google Maps and MapMyIndia have this information. Follow these steps on how to find the one closest to your home.

How to search for vaccination centre near your home on Google Maps

Open Google Maps on your desktop browser. Or you can also open the app on your iOS or Android device.

Simply type Covid 19 vaccination centre and the relevant results will appear. Make sure that location access is turned on for Google Maps. If location access is turned off, it will not be able to show the centres close to where you are located.

The results for the hospitals or clinics, which are listed as COVID-19 vaccination centres, also come with some information. For instance, Google Maps will shows whether appointment is required at the centre, and that it is limited to certain patients.

The search query also says that citizens should check with the centre or register in advance. People are also advised to keep government IDs ready for registration. The results also add that the vaccine is available to citizens above 45 years of age.

COVID-19 vaccination information: Google Maps also highlights that appointments are preferred at a vaccination centre.

Google is relying on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for this data about vaccination centres.

How to search for vaccination centre near your home on MapMyIndia

The MapMyIndia Move app also lets users search for vaccination centres. The map can also be seen on the CoWin portal.

Just open the Move app or Maps.MapMyIndia.com. You will see Vaccination Centres as an option in the search box. Tap on it.

The centres nearest to your location will appear. Make sure you have given the app or the website location access to ensure correct information.

Remember, it is best to take an appointment before going to a location for vaccination as there maybe queues. Further many places require an appointment in advance, before one can go and get vaccinated.

Here’s how to register on cowin.gov.in or Aarogya Setu app. There is no CoWIN app on Play Store for registration

First open Aarogya Setu or Cowin.gov.in website and enter your mobile number, followed by the one-time password which will come to your registered mobile number. Tap on the verify button after entering the OTP.

In Aarogya Setu app, go to the CoWin tab, and tap on the Vaccination tab.

A registration page will appear where you will need to enter the photo ID type, number, full name, gender and age. Acceptable IDs are Driving License, Aadhaar Card, passport, etc.

After the registration process is complete, the system will display account details. One person can add four more people linked to the same mobile number.

Once the names are registered, a column called Action will appear. Tap on it and you will see calendar icon. Click on it to schedule an appointment.

The “Book Appointment for Vaccination” page will open. Enter relevant details such as State, District, Pincode, and click on Search button.

A list of vaccination centres will appear depending on your location. You can choose one of them and then see the vaccination dates available at these centres.

Book the date and slot most convenient to you. Don’t forget to tap or click on “Confirm” once you have finalised the date.

An ‘appointment successful’ page should also appear. Save those details.