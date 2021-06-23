Covid-19 Vaccination: How to correct errors in vaccine certificate or 'verify' its authenticity

You can now correct errors in the vaccine certificate via CoWIN. The platform allows you to edit the certification only once, so you need to carefully mention all your details as you won’t get a second chance to correct the errors. One can also check the authentication of their vaccine certificate as this document is used at the time of travel and helps access several premises.

“Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your CoWIN vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in,” the official handle of the Aarogya Setu tweeted. The platform lets you edit your name, gender, photo ID number and date of birth. You also get the option to correct details mentioned in your family members’ vaccine certificate.

How to correct errors in vaccine certificate

Step 1: Go to cowin.gov.in and sign in using your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Once you verify your number, the app will display your account details.

Step 3: Here, you will see an option called “Raise an Issue.” Tap on this button and then choose the member’s name.

Step 4: Tap again on the “Correction in Certificate” box and enter the correct information by tapping on boxes for gender, name etc. You then need to tap on the “Continue” button and then the “Submit” button.

How to verify vaccine certificate to check its authenticity

Once you get vaccinated, a certificate is issued to you as proof of vaccination, which has a secure QR code to protect it against falsification. The authentication of the certificate can be checked from the official CoWIN portal. Here’s how you can check.

Step 1: Go to the CoWIN site and click on the Verify Certificate button, located near the FAQ button.

Step 2: Click on the “Scan QR code” button, after which a notification will prompt you to activate your device’s camera.

Step 3: Point the camera to the QR code on your vaccine certificate and scan.

Step 4: On successful verification, the site will either say “Certificate Successfully Verified” or “Certificate Invalid” if your certificate is not genuine.